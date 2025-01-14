Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill Will Step Down From Capital Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, the long-time Producing Artistic Director of Albany's Capital Repertory Theatre, has announced her plans to step down at the end of 2025. She has been working with theREP's board and staff at Proctors Collaborative in the search for her replacement and to ensure a smooth transition.

Mancinelli-Cahill joined Capital Repertory Theatre as its Producing Artistic Director in 1995 and has helped guide the organization through changes in leadership, the development of a new venue during a global pandemic, has helped launch scores of careers in the arts and, perhaps most importantly, has introduced thousands of Capital Region residents to new productions and sparked a love for theatre for generations of Capital Region children.

theREP is a major driver of the Capital Region's artistic and economic growth, generating nearly $10 million a year in economic impact in addition to the value of community building and art creation.

During her tenure at theREP, Mancinelli-Cahill has directed more than 125 productions, workshops and readings; directed at least two plays or musicals each season; created plays for the On the Go touring program for 14 counties of upstate New York, reaching more than 15,000 students annually.

“Maggie is, in many ways, the personification of Capital Repertory Theatre. She has built the organization into an incredible asset for our community and deserves so much credit for its success over the years,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. “We will all miss working with her every day, but I know that she will always be around to help ensure that the success that she has fostered will continue for years to come.”

The Board of Directors is working on next steps in the leadership transition and will make an announcement as decisions are finalized.

“Everyone at theREP–our performers, staff, dedicated supporters, board members and people throughout the Capital Region–owe a huge debt of gratitude to Maggie. theREP simply wouldn't be the steady and growing presence in our community without her,” said Peggy Becker, Capital Repertory Theatre Board Chairperson.

“My time at Capital Repertory Theatre has been amazingly gratifying. As our organization has grown into a stable and creative force in our community, now is the appropriate time for me to take a step away and give others the opportunity to leverage our success to even greater heights. I'm looking forward to these next stages in my personal and professional lives, though my heart will always be here at theREP,” said Mancinelli-Cahill.

Prior to joining theREP, Mancinelli-Cahill spent four years as the Producing Director of Urban Stages in New York City, was the founder/Artistic Director of Theatre Under Glass in Denver, Colorado and founded Summerplay, a new works festival in Denver.

During the course of her career, Mancinelli-Cahill has received a number of awards and recognition from local and national organizations, including:

- 14 productions being named a “Top Ten Production” by the Albany Times Union.

- Being named to the “100 Women of Excellence” list by the Albany-Colonie Chamber of Commerce

- Being presented with a “Distinguished Leadership Award” by the National Chamber of Commerce

- Receiving the “Norman E. Rice Award for Excellence in Arts, Culture and Education” from the Albany-Colonie Chamber of Commerce

Her commitment to the Capital Region has also included serving on scores of boards and in volunteer roles throughout the community.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for Maggie's leadership at Capital Repertory Theatre, and for her friendship and mentorship over the years that I have had the privilege of working with her. Anyone who has attended a production at theREP knows how much Maggie loves the theatre, and her audience. During her tenure she led theREP through challenges and opportunities, built it a new home and provided us with unforgettable moments of great theatre along the way. All of us who love theatre and understand its positive impact on our City and our region will miss Maggie as she closes this chapter of her amazing career,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“theREP is a huge asset for our community, and Maggie is a pivotal reason. We look forward to helping continue the legacy that Maggie has built. We will seek to expand the offerings and impact of theREP, working to develop even more resources for support from throughout the community, as Maggie has done for the last 30 years.” said Chet Opalka, philanthropist and supporter of theREP

Colleagues from Capital Repertory Theatre and across the theatre profession have expressed their appreciation for the work that Mancinelli-Cahill has done and for the opportunity to work with her.

Stephanie Klapper, theREP casting director for nearly 34 years, said, “Maggie is a dear and valued friend and invaluable collaborator. We have worked hard together over the years to create a world on and off-stage that reflects the world at large. She challenges me in all the right ways. She has given her full self to theREP–heart, soul and more. I know that Maggie's next chapter as an artist and creative person will be very exciting as her imagination and creativity know no bounds!”

Jean-Remy Monnay, producing artistic director of the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, said, “I know change is good sometimes and I believe in that, but I will miss Maggie! I love what she's about. She is a great friend and a great leader, and one of the people I look up to and one of the people who inspired me to keep working and not give up on my dream. She's a big supporter of my mission with the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY.”

Kevin McGuire, Broadway actor, said, “What Maggie has done at theREP has been truly remarkable. Not just in terms of artistic development but building a new BEAUTIFUL theatre, growing the subscription base and developing new works. She is a force of nature and has made it look easy. She has created a community of artists and audience that has a huge impact on Albany.”

Gordon Greenberg, Broadway director/playwright, said, “I feel so fortunate to have collaborated with Maggie on 14 productions over 20 years. Her profound generosity of spirit, sharp insights, warmth and wit made theREP feel like a creative home; a place where I could take big swings, which paid off in developing multiple new and revised works that made their way to New York and around the world. I have an enduring love and respect for Maggie, Philip and theREP itself!”

Acclaimed actress Yvonne Perry, said, “In our nearly 20-year relationship, I have witnessed Maggie's continued growth, not only as one of the best directors I've worked with, but also her constantly evolving skills as a producer and nuanced insight in new play development. She has been a guiding force at theREP, and I only hope she will agree to return often to direct future productions.”

