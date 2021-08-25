MISS GULCH RETURNS! Live On Stage, September 9 - 19

Knock knock knock. "Almira, you're on in two minutes." "Thanks. What town are we in tonight?" "Catskill, NY." "Catskill?? You've GOTTA be kidding me..."

She's back! That ultimate spinster and notorious terrorizer of neighborhood children and their pets gets a post 'Wizard of Oz' lease on life with her own autobiographical lounge act! "Miss Gulch Returns!", in all the glory Hollywood denied her, to tell her side of the story in this hilarious and unexpectedly touching one-man musical revue by Fred Barton, coming to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for eight performances only September 9-19, 2021.

This musical valentine to the romantically disenfranchised (across all categories) stars Steven Patterson as Almira Gulch, searching for love and performing her heart out in venues where, to say the very least, she's not likely to find it. Accompanying Mr. Patterson on the piano is the irreplaceable Tom Judson. The production is staged and designed by BST Artistic Director John Sowle with costumes by Michelle Rogers. Production Stage Manager is Eve Kelly.

The show (replete with plenty of sly double-entendre naughtiness) is recommended for audiences ages 12 and over. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Admission at the door is $25, Students and Children ages 18 and under are only $10. Discounted advance tickets (highly recommended) are available for $22/$10 (+ a small service fee) at gulch21.brownpapertickets.com. In addition, the Thursday, September 9 and Sunday, September 12 shows will each be bargain "Pay-What-You-Will" performances.

For further information on "Miss Gulch Returns!" and other upcoming events at Bridge Street Theatre, check the theatre's website at bridgest.org.