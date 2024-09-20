MACBETH to be Presented at Chicago River Theater in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



October 4 – 20, 2024, Chenango River Theatre will present Macbeth, by William Shakespeare.

Follow the journey of Macbeth, a valiant Scottish general, whose encounter with three mysterious witches propels him into a tumultuous quest for power. Seduced by the prophesied promise of kingship, Macbeth and his wife, Lady Macbeth, descend into a spiral of betrayal, murder, and madness.

This will be Chenango River Theatre's first foray into Shakespeare, with a tight and riveting new adaptation by Craig Johnson, which shrinks the epic tragedy down to five performers. Two dozen roles are divided among the performers playing the three witches, in this fast-paced storytelling style drama.

The show will be directed by Tarah Flanagan, long time member of the artistic company at the Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona, MN, where she just performed the title role in Hamlet. Flanagan has performed in over 70 shows across the country, and has directed at Great River, The Sheen Center, PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Arrowrock Lyceum and Utah State University.

Macbeth features five performers, all of whom have been a part of The Acting Company at Great River Shakespeare Festival at some time in the last 21 years. The witches (and all other roles) will be played by Jonathan Contreras (El Paso, TX), Jacques Roy (NYC) and Helena Scholz-Carlson (Chicago, IL). Lady Macbeth will be played by NYC resident Diana Coates, and the title role will be played by CRT Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis.

Macbeth will feature costume, lighting and scenic design from Barbara Kahl, Julie Duro and Justin Hooper, respectively. Scholz-Carlson is fight choreographer, and Alexander Carey stage manages.

On Friday, October 11th, there will be a post-show talkback with the Producing Artistic Director and members of the company. CRT is also offering two student matinees to local high schools in the Greene and Chenango Forks areas, at no cost to the schools.

Macbeth is being Co-Produced by IBM and Lucy Tyrrasch.

Running October 4-20, tickets are $30 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

