Longhouse Reserve Announces Winter Benefit LOVE SONG TO JACK

LongHouse Reserve will hold its winter benefit on February 14, 2021 at 6:00PM EST, Love Song to Jack, a virtual event in honor of LongHouse's beloved founder Jack Lenor Larsen. The Valentine's Day event is an elegant ode to Jack, who recently left this world at 93.

This insider's evening kicks off with a heartfelt rendition of It Had To Be You from JoyJanJones, followed by more love songs performed by Laurie Anderson, Royal Khaoz, Nico Muhly, G.E. Smith and Taylor Barton-Smith, and Rufus Wainwright. Festivities include an exclusive tour of Jack Lenor Larsen's residence at LongHouse led by Paul Goldberger, a look inside artist Shirin Neshat's Brooklyn-based studio, and conversations with the benefit's Loving Couple Honorary Chairs: Bill T. Jones and Bjorn Amelan, Eric Fischl and April Gornik, Rufus Wainwright and Jörn Weisbrodt.

The evening's honorees are Paul Goldberger and Shirin Neshat. Mr. Goldberger will receive the LongHouse Art Leadership Award and Ms. Neshat will be honored with the LongHouse Award. Former LongHouse Art Leadership Award recipients include: Donna Karan, Dorothy Lichtenstein, Lisa de Kooning, Agnes Gund, H. Peter Stern, and Julian Schnabel. Former LongHouse Award recipients include Yoko Ono, Bill T. Jones, Christo and Jean-Claude, Ai Weiwei, Cindy Sherman, and Edward Albee.

Tickets for the benefit come with Love Boxes (options below), crafted by the LongHouse team. In addition to benefit tickets, Love Boxes include such choice items as a Yoko Ono keepsake and links to Shirin Neshat's films.

To purchase, please visit: https://www.longhouse.org/pages/love-song-to-jack-the-longhouse-winter-benefit

Love Box Options:

*All Love Boxes grant event access and include a Yoko Ono keepsake, along with links to Shirin Neshat's films. To receive your Love Box prior to the event, all orders must be placed by February 8.

-Essence Love Box ($50): Access to the event, a Yoko Ono keepsake, and links to Shirin Neshat's films.

-Cocktail Love Box ($250): Truffles and Bees Cocktail Recipe with included Pear-infused Vodka, Truffle Honey, Lemon Juice, and Canard Inc. Crispy Truffle Waffle Chips.

-Saki Love Box ($650): Bottle of Jack's favorite Saki, Green Glass Saki Decanter & Two Cups, Green Tea Wonton Chips, Canard Inc. Chocolate Dipped Candied Ginger.

-Champagne Love Box ($1,250): Bottle of Ruinart Rose Champagne enhanced with Candied Rose Petals, Canard's Fine Cheeses, Heart-shaped Chocolate Macarons spiced with Chili Pepper.

-Share the Love Option ($5,000): Love Box of your Choice (Cocktail. Saki, or Champagne) for you and three friends.

-Share the Love Option ($10,000): Love Box of your Choice (Cocktail. Saki, or Champagne) for you and six friends.