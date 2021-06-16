Landmark Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Landmark Theatre has announced the productions in its upcoming 2021-22 season. The season kicks off with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on October 12.

Individual tickets are not yet on sale. For subscription information, visit www.broadwayinsyracuse.com.

Learn more at https://landmarktheatre.org/events/calendar/.

Roald Dahl's Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

October 12 - October 16, 2021

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Syracuse's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Waitress

December 7 - December 12, 2021

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie."

Blue Man Group

February 24 - February 27, 2022

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites all audiences.

Hamilton

March 15 - March 27, 2022

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Cats

April 26 - April 30, 2022

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory".