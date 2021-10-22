The Kitchen Theatre Company Continues 2021-2022 Season with Larissa FastHorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Kitchen Theatre Company will continue its 2021-2022 season with Larissa Fasthorse's The Thanksgiving Play, a wickedly funny satire that roasts the politics of entertainment and well-meaning political correctness alike, putting the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs.

Generously sponsored by WRFI, Tompkins Trust Company, CSP Management, OurBus, Barry Chester and Elissa Cogan and The Ithaca Times, The Thanksgiving Play will run from Tuesday, November 2 through Sunday, November 21 and will offer free childcare on Sunday, November 7 and Pay What You Want Rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time? Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both while avoiding any culturally appropriative missteps.

Director Margarett Perry**, a veteran collaborator at the Kitchen Theatre Company, says "I am in love with this play. I love how it wrestles with "wokeness" and the idea that change is really messy, complicated and filled with mistakes. And that it's through making these mistakes that we have the opportunity to discover the best way forward. Larissa uses satirical comedy to get at the heart of this idea and uses humor to tickle our mind as well as our heart."

The Thanksgiving Play will feature Alex Curtis*, Ginna Hoben*, and Maggie Lou Rader*, and will mark the return of Matthew Boston* to the Kitchen Theatre Company stage. Playing Jaxton, Logan, Alicia and Caden respectively, all four actors make up a seasoned ensemble, lending comedic authenticity to FasHorse's storyline.

"I can't think of a better place to return to the theatre than a homecoming at The Kitchen Theatre," says Boston. "Margarett Perry and I have done ten productions together, including five at the Kitchen, and scores of new play developments. She's assembled a pitch perfect cast for this... we're only four days in and I haven't stopped laughing."

Performances of The Thanksgiving Play will be a continuation of the organization's thirtieth anniversary, and will coincide with a local food drive organized by the Kitchen Theatre Company staff. Patrons will have the opportunity to receive 10% off any single ticket purchase for the entirety of the run with a donation of three (3) or more nonperishable food and/or hygiene items. Items will be donated to local resource centers and can be brought directly at time of ticket purchase to the theatre lobby on any performance day.

"As we approach the season of giving, KTC recognizes that this time of year is extremely difficult for many members of our community,"' says Managing Director Cary Bland Simpson. "As part of our ongoing mission to engage, we will be collecting nonperishable food and hygiene items throughout the month of November to be donated to Village at Ithaca. Supporting people at a local level has never been more important, and we hope our incredible audiences will join us in this necessary support."

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play will be rounded out with set design by Baron E. Pugh, costume design by Lisa Boquist, lighting design by Jennifer Fok+, and sound design by Julian Crocamo. Technical Director is Brendan Komala, Master Electrician is Ryan Shields, Props Manager is Liz Kitney, Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky*, Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager is Jo Davita Ortiz, Production Assistant Stage Manager is Deanna Kahn, Scenic Charge is Stiller Zusman and Production Assistant is Deletris Bryant.

Special events for The Thanksgiving Play include post-show discussions with artistic staff on November 2, 3 & 4, actors' forums on November 12 & November 19, and free childcare in partnership with First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 7. Opening Night is on Friday, November 5, and will include a step and repeat for photos and an outdoor reception following the performance (weather permitting). For more events and information, visit https://www.kitchentheatre.org/the-thanksgiving-play.