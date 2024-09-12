JEFFERSON MCDONALD'S GREAT BALLS OF FIRE is Coming to Cortland Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre will continue their September “Sounds of Music” concert series with a return engagement of “Jefferson McDonald's Great Balls of Fire”, an exciting and electric tribute created and performed by a former CRT intern who has toured the world with this concert event. Two shows will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at 2:00 and 7:30, at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, New York. All tickets are $35.00

McDonald, an award-winning actor and composer, has brought his passion for drama, comedy, and music to stages all over the United States and Canada. He developed this new concert as a showcase for the hits of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Willie Nelson, and other legends. Born in Ithaca and raised in Romulus, McDonald attended Ithaca College. While a student there, he spent two summers at Cortland Rep; in the 2007 production of Fiddler on the Roof and then as a 2008 performing intern in The Best Little Whorehouse of Texas and A Few Good Men. After graduating IC in 2009, he studied drama in London and Moscow, and then attended the Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. In subsequent years, McDonald received critical acclaim for playing Jerry Lee Lewis in 13 productions of the musical Million Dollar Quartet. An active playwright and composer, he released his first album, Memphis, in 2021 which can be heard on Spotify and all other platforms. His follow up album, Man of the Road, is also available. Currently residing in Los Angeles, McDonald is thrilled to bring this show back to his old stomping grounds of upstate New York and Cortland Rep.

The final concert in CRT's series will be “How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor” to be held at 2:00 and 7:30 on Wednesday, September 25 at the Pavilion.

Tickets are available by calling 800-427-6160, visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland, or online at www.cortlandrep.org. CRT warns customers to be careful of online scam ticket sites. Tickets to all CRT events are only sold by the CRT Box Office or the online ticketing company ETix. CRT Box Office hours are Mon-Fri, 9:00-4:00.

