JASON'S LYRIC Takes The Chrysler Hall Stage In March

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its release, Je'Caryous Johnson is transforming the beloved film Jason's Lyric into an immersive theatrical experience. Based upon the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios motion picture written by Bobby Smith, Jr., premiering in Houston, Texas, on February 13, 2025—just in time for Valentine's Day Week—at The Hobby Center, the show kicks off a 22-city national tour. Including a stop on March 30, at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

With a star-studded cast led by Allen Payne (House of Payne, New Jack City) reprising his iconic role as Jason, Eva Marcille (All the Queen's Men) as Lyric, Treach (Naughty by Nature) as Alonzo, Tyrin Turner (Menace II Society) as Josh, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (The Jacksons: An American Dream) as Maddog, and K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop, chart-topping R&B artist*) as Marti, Jason's Lyric Live promises to be a must-see cultural event.

In Jason's Lyric Live, Jason (Allen Payne), a man haunted by his violent past, meets Lyric (Eva Marcille), a guarded woman who has built walls around her heart to survive the streets of Houston. Their undeniable passion brings hope and healing, but their love is threatened by family loyalty, dangerous choices, and life-altering betrayals.

Jason's devotion to his troubled brother Josh (Tyrin Turner), fresh out of prison, puts his dreams of a better life at risk. Meanwhile, Lyric's fears of the street life embodied by her own brother Alonzo (Treach) make her hesitant to trust love. And looming over them all is Maddog (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), whose volatile presence adds to the tension and stakes.

“Houston is my home, and bringing Jason's Lyric Live to life here first is my way of paying homage to the city and its people who inspired this story,” says Je'Caryous Johnson. “This is more than a play; it's a love letter to the community.”

Tickets on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 AM. For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit JasonsLyricLive.com. Tickets to the Jason's Lyric performance in Norfolk can be purchased at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit SevenVenues.com.

About Je'Caryous Johnson

Je'Caryous Johnson has redefined urban theatre, transforming beloved stories into blockbuster stage productions. As a four-time national championship playwright and NAACP Trailblazer Award recipient, Johnson has captivated audiences with iconic hits including Redemption of a Dogg starring Snoop Dogg, New Jack City Live, Married But Single, and Set It Off. His unparalleled vision has propelled urban theatre into mainstream success, inspiring millions and solidifying his legacy as a creative force.

Comments