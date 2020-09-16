Irvington Theater Announces Virtual Class For Teens To Create 'Videos For Change'

Students will create, edit, and promote a one-minute film about a social justice issue.

After enormous success over the summer, Irvington Theater will host its second virtual film class: Videos for Change. Over the course of four weeks, students will work both independently and virtually with a teacher to research and craft a key message and storyboard - then create, edit, and promote a one-minute film about a social justice issue that they care about. Each four-week session culminates in a virtual festival of student films!



"The program helped me explore and talk about important issues by making me think harder about the problems in the world, and how I, as a student, can help fix them," says 13-year-old Frieda Belasco, one of this summer's Video for Change participants. "I was really able to bring my idea to life."



Launched by the internationally-acclaimed nonprofit High Resolves, Videos for Change gives young people the opportunity to make one-minute videos on issues that they care about. It helps them build social advocacy skills and gives them a global platform to amplify their message. High Resolves is an award-winning leader in the design and delivery of immersive citizenship education experiences.



Shana Liebman, a member of the Irvington Theater Commission, says the time is right for a class like this: "Now that school has started, it's a great time to encourage kids to be creative and teach them how to dive into an issue they care about."



This class is open to students in grades 6-10 and runs from October 13 to November 6, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4pm via Zoom. The cost of the program is $100, and financial assistance is available for qualifying students. To register, visit irvingtontheater.com/education.



Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovate programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns.

