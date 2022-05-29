Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Youth Orchestras Win at Music Showcase

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Young People's Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra, both directed by faculty member Robert Schwartz, recently won multiple awards at the 2022 Music Showcase Festival in Allentown, PA, including 1st place prizes for both ensembles. Other awards included the Chamber Orchestra winning the overall instrumental award, signifying that they were the highest scoring instrumental group of the day, section specific awards for the Chamber Orchestra's cello section and Symphonette's cello and violin sections, and outstanding soloist awards for Olivia Seidenberg on the viola and Ariana Thomas on the piano.

"The Music Showcase Festival provides a year-end assessment by an outside panel of experts focused on reinforcing skills that students have developed through their participation in the orchestras," said music director Robert Schwartz. "We are extremely proud of our students for these fantastic achievements!"

Hoff-Barthelson is the only community music school in Westchester with a four-tiered youth orchestra pyramid, culminating in a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Students hone their technical skills and musical sensibilities in the Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble in preparation for membership in the audition-only Festival Orchestra.

HBMS orchestras are open to all students, whether studying privately at HBMS or elsewhere.

Photo credit: Members of Hoff-Barthelson's Young People's Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra celebrate multiple awards at the 2022 Music Showcase Festival in Allentown, PA.

