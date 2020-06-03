Hangar Theatre Company Presents Free Virtual KIDDSTUFF Shows

The Hangar Theatre Company will present its lively summer theatre series for young audiences, KIDDSTUFF, from June 13 to July 25, 2020. All will be presented live and virtually. Each show will be directed by Hangar Drama League Directing Fellow alumni, and performed by the 2020 Virtual Lab Company, a troupe of rising artists from across the nation. Each show will be streamed via YouTube, but will be recorded for later viewings and are free to anyone!

Shirley Serotsky, Hangar Associate Artistic Director and Education Director, states. "While we, like most theatre-makers, cherish the experience of creating together in a shared space, the health and safety of our community (and beyond) is our highest priority." The Hangar Theatre made the decision to create these free productions to further its education mission and make the arts accessible to all.

Kyle Haden was a 2018 Hangar Drama League Directing Fellow, and is currently an assistant professor of acting at Carnegie Mellon University. Haden is returning to direct The Emperor's New Clothes, and says, "I'm excited to return to the Hangar to work with these emerging artists on a new play for young audiences. Having a chance to share this story with audiences around the country is a unique opportunity, and I can't think of a better group to do it with than the members of the Virtual Lab Company."

These productions are all world premiere adaptations of classic stories, and include:

Twelve Dancing Princesses

Saturday, June 13 at 10:30 AM EST

By The Brothers Grimm. Adapted by Rachel Lampert. Directed by Sanaz Ghajar. Sponsored by Parkitects.

Learn more & register: www.hangartheatre.org/princesses

The Emperor's New Clothes

Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 AM EST

By Hans Christian Anderson. Adapted by Saviana Stanescu. Directed by Kyle Haden.

Learn more & register: www.hangartheatre.org/emporer

The Magic Paintbrush

Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 AM EST

A traditional Chinese folk tale. Adapted by a.k. payne.

Learn more & register: www.hangartheatre.org/paintbrush

The Velveteen Rabbit

Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 AM EST

By Margery Williams. Sponsored by Buttermilk Falls Pediatrics.

Learn more & register: www.hangartheatre.org/rabbit

Actors and Additional Production Staff

Session One Virtual Lab Company Members include Molly Bremer, Zack Canonico, Audrey Fisher, Dan Hasty, Naomi Honig, Jacqueline Kachadourian, Matt Kiesling, Gregory Lipson, Madison McBride, Angelica Miguel, Michelle Reiss, Dionne Robinson, Kate Semmens, Alex Setlow, Jasmine Wang, and Jianing Zhao. Joining Hangar Production Manager Adam Zonder are virtual Stage Managers Kat Taylor, Violet Moncavage, and Sierra Hoss; Sound Designer Aerik Harbert, and Costume Designer Danita Lee.

Viewing Information

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Saturdays at 10:30 AM EST, and will be recorded and available to watch later on the Hangar website.

To sign up to be e-mailed the viewing link in advance, please click HERE or visit the KIDDSTUFF page at www.hangartheatre.org

