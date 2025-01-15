HARVEY Free Reading to be Presented at Syracuse Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Stage will present a reading of Mary Chase’s classic comedy “Harvey,” directed by associate artistic director Melissa Crespo and featuring a cast comprised entirely of local actors, including Syracuse University of Drama faculty members and Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp. “Harvey,” will be presented in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which tells the story of a good-natured man whose Best Friend is an invisible six-foot-tall rabbit, served a major inspiration for playwright Eboni Booth’s “Primary Trust” (Jan. 22 - Feb. 9).

“It’s wild how similar and uniquely different Harvey and Primary Trust are from one another,” said director Melissa Crespo. “The first won the Pulitzer Prize in 1945 while the second won in 2024. Both plays deal with kindness and the importance of community care. I hope theaters around the country are encouraged to produce both plays in conversation with one another. It’s especially exciting to have a cast of local actors perform in ‘Harvey’ on top of the ‘Primary Trust’ set, which happens to be set in Central New York."

Mary Chase’s “Harvey” premiered on Broadway in 1944 and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1945. The playwright adapted her own script into an Oscar-winning film in 1950, starring Jimmy Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd. “Harvey” was last seen on Broadway in 2012, starring Jim Parsons, for which he received a Tony nomination.

Performance Details

Harvey

By Mary Chase

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Stage managed by Rachel Mondschein

CAST (in alphabetical order)

Tanner Effinger (Elwood P. Dowd)

Robert Hupp (Judge Gaffney)

Lilli Komureck (Veta Simmons, Betty Chumley)

Alexis Martin (Myrtle Simmons)

Krystal Osborne (Miss Johnson, Nurse Ruth Kelly)

Derek Emerson Powell (Dr. Lyman Sanderson)

Blake Segal (Duane Wilson, E.J. Lofgren)

Holly Thuma (Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet)

Karis Wiggins (Dr. William R. Chumley)





About the play:

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae—Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. At the sanitarium, a frantic Veta explains to the staff that her years of living with Elwood’s hallucination have caused her to see Harvey also, and so the doctors mistakenly commit her instead of her mild-mannered brother. The truth comes out, however; Veta is freed, and the search is on for Elwood, who eventually arrives at the sanitarium of his own volition, looking for Harvey. But it seems that Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors. Only at the end does Veta realize that maybe Harvey isn’t so bad after all.

