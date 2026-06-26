GloZell Green to Star in A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at OFC Creations Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GloZell Green is the first headliner for OFC Creations Theatre's 2026-2027 Broadway in Brighton Series in A Christmas Story The Musical. Known as the original “Queen of YouTube,” GloZell will be taking on the role of (Miss) Shields, Raphie’s over-the-top schoolteacher.

Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the nostalgic charm of Ralphie Parker’s unforgettable Christmas to life on stage. Set in 1940s Hohman, Indiana, the story follows young, bespectacled Ralphie as he schemes and dreams of the one gift he wants more than anything: an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Despite constant warnings of “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”, Ralphie launches a determined campaign to make his Christmas wish come true.

Along the way, Ralphie encounters all the classic moments that made the movie a holiday tradition, an infamous glowing leg lamp, a humiliating pink bunny suit, a maniacal department store Santa, and the legendary triple-dog-dare that leads to a frozen flagpole.

The show features a spirited score by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winning duo behind hits like La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman. A Christmas Story includes songs like "Ralphie to the Rescue!", "A Major Award," "Sticky Situation," "Up on Santa's Lap," "Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana" and Miss Shield’s big number,"You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"

GloZell Green is a classically trained performer and Internet personality who has dedicated herself to making people laugh. The comedienne graduated from UF with a B.F.A. in musical theater, established her YouTube channel in 2008, which today boasts more than 4.7 million subscribers and close to a billion views and counting, aptly earning her the “Queen of YouTube” title.

GloZell’s YouTube platform established her as pop culture fixture, earning her the distinct honor of interviewing President Barack Obama at the White House in January 2015. In 2016, GloZell was tapped to speak at the MAKERS Conference and announced the release of her first book with HarperOne publishing, Is You Ok? She has received widespread press coverage and has appeared on TODAY, The Talk, Dr. Oz, CNN, 20/20 and conducted interviews with The Los Angeles Times, People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Ebony Magazine and many more. GloZell also appeared in The Wedding Ringer, Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers, and in Todrick Hall’s Cell Black Django, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White and the Seven Thugs and most recently Ralph Breaks the Internet.

A Christmas Story The Musical starring GloZell Green will be onstage from December 17, 2026-January 3, 2027 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ofccreations.com/achristmasstory

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...