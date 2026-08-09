TAVERN NIGHTS To Be Hosted At The Ferry House at Van Cortlandt Manor

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Historic Hudson Valley's Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, will host 'Tavern Nights at The Ferry House at Van Cortlandt Manor,' an immersive evening combining live music, tavern games, trivia, and a full dining experience. Acclaimed violinist and composer Dr. Edward W. Hardy will join the weekend's festivities, performing selections of his original music for guests throughout the event.

Taking place four times between Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, 2026, Tavern Nights invites audiences ages 10 and up to experience an approximately 75-minute evening filled with live music, games, trivia, food, and entertainment in the historic setting of The Ferry House. Hardy will perform his original solo violin compositions as part of the Tavern Nights experience, drawing inspiration from the traditions and sounds of American fiddle music. His musical work spans contemporary classical music, jazz, popular music, theater, and original concert works, with his compositions frequently exploring storytelling, history, identity, and the emotional possibilities of the violin.

Hardy says, 'This is such an exciting opportunity to bring some of my music to Historic Hudson Valley's 18th-century tavern. I love that this opportunity brings me back to my roots of performing solo violin music without any accompaniment. Guests and families will hear new and recent compositions throughout the evening, and I'm thrilled to be the sole live musical entertainment. I'm always grateful and amazed by the places music takes me and the history I'm given the chance to be a part of. I can't wait to make music at the Ferry House Tavern this weekend.'

This experience will take place at Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 South Riverside Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520, with start times at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, followed by 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Historic Hudson Valley members will receive an automatic ticket discount at checkout. General admission tickets are available at tickets.hudsonvalley.org.

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