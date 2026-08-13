Christopher Davis and Jeanne Gang to be Honored at Hudson Valley Shakespeare 2026 Gala

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hudson Valley Shakespeare will present the Rooted + Rising: 2026 Gala, which will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 5:00pm at The Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center.

This year’s gala will honor two visionary leaders whose extraordinary contributions made Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s permanent home possible: Christopher Davis, whose transformative gift of 98 acres established the foundation for HVS’s future, and Jeanne Gang, the acclaimed architect whose design for the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center creates a profound connection among performance, audience, and landscape.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare will gather its community of supporters to celebrate the inaugural season of the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center, a landmark moment decade in the making. The evening will be a theatrical and immersive experience shaped by the land, the art, and the people who have brought HVS to this transformational moment. We are deeply grateful to our corporate sponsors and host committee members whose support helps make this celebratory evening possible.

The gala will feature one-night-only performances featuring the talent of past and current HVS company members, musicians, and other performers. Details will be announced at a later date.

More on Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center Recent Articles Full Cast Set for LES MISÉRABLES at Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming