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Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company

Zachary James and Heather Botts lead the first production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in 29 years.

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For the first time in 29 years, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical, “Carousel” opens tonight at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The REV Theatre Company’s production features an onstage 17-piece orchestra and singers from the Genesee Street Voices.  The reimagined production runs through August 29th. Check out photos of the show.

A gripping tale of hope, redemption, and the power of love, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” was voted the best musical of the 20th century by Time Magazine and features perhaps their most iconic song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” “Carousel” is the classic American musical, spanning heaven and earth in its exploration of human frailty, resilience, and the power of forgiveness.

“Carousel” is reimagined and directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock with Music direction by Jeff Theiss and choreography by Paige Faure. Matthew Varvar is the Associate Choreographer and the Assistant Music Director is Dan Mullarney. Additional members of the “Carousel” creative team include: Scenic Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer Nathan W. Scheuer, Sound Designer Sun Hee Kil, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, Props Designer Marshall Pope, and Fight & Intimacy Director Christopher Elst. The Production Stage Manager is Mollie Heil with Assistant Stage Managers Grace Cirillo and Savannah Gersdorf. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2026 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast of “Carousel” features Grammy Award-winning Broadway, West End, and opera star Zachary James as Billy Bigelow, Christopher Carl as the Narrator/Starkeeper, Heather Botts as Julie Jordan, Tia Karaplis as Carrie Pipperidge, Cordell Cole as Jigger Craigin, Alicia Russell Tagert as Nettie Fowler, Celia Madeoy as Mrs. Mullin, and Todd Buonopane as Enoch Snow. Skaneateles, NY native Jeffrey Kringer will play Billy Bigelow at select performances.

The ensemble includes Jathan “JB” Briscoe, Taylor Collier, Ryaan Farhadi, Sammy Fossum, Justin Gibbs, Erin Gonzales, Cate Gould, John Guaragna, Jeffrey Kringer, Maddie Lentz, Mary Malaney, Josiah Mayer, Evelyn Peterson, and CJ Roche.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” runs August 12th-29th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Additional casting will be announced soon. Tickets can be purchased at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV’s box office at 315-255-1785.

With music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, “Carousel” is based on Ferenc Molnar’s play, “Lilliom” as adapted by Benjamin F. Glazer and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Celia Madeoy

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Christopher Carl

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Tia Karaplis and members of the ensemble

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Alicia Russell Tagert

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


The ensemble of The REV Theatre Company's production of CAROUSEL

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Tia Karaplis and Todd Buonopane

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Cordell Cole

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


The ensemble of The REV Theatre Company's production of CAROUSEL

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Zachary James, Heather Botts

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Zachary James

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


The company of The REV Theatre Company's production of CAROUSEL.

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Cordell Cole and Zachary James

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Todd Buonopane, Tia Karaplis, and Cordell Cole

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Heather Botts

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Esther Lee and Sammy Fossum

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


Esther Lee and Sammy Fossum

Photos: First Look at CAROUSEL at The REV Theatre Company Image


The CAROUSEL Orchestra with Conductor Jeff Theiss at The REV Theatre Company

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