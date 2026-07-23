Glozell Green to Star in OFC Creations' A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

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Christmas came early this year! OFC Creations Theatre is thrilled to announce GloZell Green will be starring in A Christmas Story: The Musical as (Miss) Shields! Known as the original “Queen of YouTube,” GloZell has entertained millions for over 20 years since her iconic Cinnamon Challenge video.

Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the nostalgic charm of Ralphie Parker’s unforgettable Christmas to life on stage. Set in 1940s Hohman, Indiana, the story follows young, bespectacled Ralphie as he schemes and dreams of the one gift he wants more than anything: an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Despite constant warnings of “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”, Ralphie launches a determined campaign to make his Christmas wish come true.

The show features a spirited score by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winning duo behind hits like La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman. A Christmas Story includes songs like "Ralphie to the Rescue!", "A Major Award," "Sticky Situation," "Up on Santa's Lap," "Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana" and the inevitable "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"

​A Christmas Story is on stage December 17-January 3 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY. Grab your tickets today: www.ofccreations.com/achristmasstory