Construction Underway On American Theatre in Troy

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Empire State Development has announced that construction is underway by Proctors Collaborative to renovate the historic American Theatre in Downtown Troy, Rensselaer County. The $7.1 million project – supported by nearly $1.9 million from ESD – will transform the 1920s-era venue at 285-289 River Street into a new single-screen movie theater with opportunities for additional performances. Upon completion, the theater will further contribute to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Troy, bringing an estimated 30,000 people downtown and expanding the region's culture and entertainment options.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Capital Region is home to a vibrant creative economy that supports jobs and community development, and the renovation of the historic American Theatre will bring new audiences to Downtown Troy. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, ESD continues to make strategic investments that promote adaptive reuse, engage underutilized properties and further encourage downtown revitalization."

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, "The restoration of the American Theatre in Troy is a textbook example of how the DRI is helping communities across New York State breathe new life into historic spaces while creating vibrant destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come. By transforming this long-vacant theater into a venue for movies, live music and the arts, this project will strengthen Troy's downtown amenities and bring thousands of people into the heart of the city each year. We are proud to support projects that preserve the character of our communities and bring new energy to downtowns across the State."

Proctors Collaborative – which operates Proctors in Schenectady, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs – is overseeing the historical restoration of the building, which it will operate as a single screen movie theater. The exterior marquee is being replaced to match the venue's original signage, along with the interior ticket lobby. The auditorium proportions are being maintained, with 200 reclining style movie seats, as well as ample flat for areas for special needs and non-reclining chairs. The screen will be the largest in the Capital Region at 44 feet wide, with sound through a Dolby Atmos system. The theater will serve as a community anchor, with opportunities to host small musical events, lectures, debates and meetings. ESD is supporting the project with $1.9 million in performance-based grants. Additionally, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is assisting the rehabilitation through a $100,000 Environmental Protection Fund grant and the New York State Historic Preservation Office tax credit.

Proctors CEO Phillip Morris said, "Movies have been integral to us as a culture for as long as the American Theatre has been standing. We are thrilled to be part of Troy's economic revitalization, and to have and operate the only movie house in the city with both first run and film house style programming."

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Historic preservation is about more than protecting buildings, it's about investing in the communities they serve. The restoration of the American Theatre preserves an important piece of Troy's architectural heritage while creating a dynamic new destination for arts, entertainment, and community gatherings. Projects like this show how New York's historic preservation tax credit program helps transform historic landmarks into economic and cultural assets.”

This project was one of 11 selected for funding as part of Troy's Downtown Revitalization Initiative proposal and will be utilizing $500,000 in DRI funds. The city was chosen as the Capital Region awardee during Round 5 of the DRI process. Other projects include streetscape improvements, investments to grow housing and expand library capacity, and additional efforts to support the city's renowned arts, culture and history. More information on Troy's DRI projects can be found here.

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "The American Theatre has long been part of Troy's rich history. This project is about more than preserving a historic building, it is about creating a destination that will draw visitors, support our local businesses, strengthen our arts and entertainment community, and continue the revitalization of downtown Troy. I was proud to support state investments that helped make this project possible, and I look forward to seeing the American Theatre once again become a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors alike."

Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said, "We are proud and excited to finally see the historic American Theatre transformed from a long-blighted building into a vibrant new destination for entertainment in downtown Troy. This project represents not only the restoration of an iconic landmark, but another major investment in our city's future. I want to thank Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly, Phillip Morris, New York State, and the entire team whose dedication and hard work made this vision a reality. Troy is booming like never before, and the revitalization of the American Theatre is yet another example of the incredible momentum we are building. This investment reflects the confidence people have in our city and the exciting future that lies ahead for our residents, businesses, and visitors from across the Capital Region."

Troy City Council President Sue Steele said, "The Troy City Council is thrilled that this historic movie theater will have new life in our city. This is yet another example of the importance of governmental partnerships. Thanks to Governor Hochul and ARPA for crucial funding to make this possible."

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming