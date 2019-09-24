Geva's Festival Of New Theatre 2019 Begins October 8

Geva Theatre Center unveils its line-up for the Festival of New Theatre 2019 to be held in the Fielding Stage from October 8 - October 20. FONT 2019 is a vibrant and innovative mix of new works by some of the most exciting playwrights from across the country and around the corner and is part of Geva's ongoing commitment to developing and producing new work for the American theatre.

FONT 2019 is a celebration of the theatrical imagination, an exciting glimpse into the creative process, and YOUR opportunity to contribute to the future of theatre in Rochester and around the world. During the Festival, you're invited to take a glimpse into the writers' studios as they work on new ideas, tell new stories and explore new forms. And because the readings of new plays are presented concert-style - with actors at music stands, facing the audience - the budget for the set, costumes and other effects is limited only by your imagination! Audiences will also have the unique opportunity for a post-reading discussion with the playwright. Since 2010, Geva's new play programs have developed 61 new plays, leading to over 75 productions around the country and 15 world premieres right here in Rochester.

Geva's Literary Director/Resident Dramaturg Jenni Werner commented, "We're thrilled to share these new works with our Rochester community. Two of this year's offerings in FONT are Geva commissions, written specifically for Rochester. Lulu In Rochester, by Allison Gregory, is the story of two Rochester icons, James Card and Louise Brooks. And Africantic was inspired in part by the Son House festival in 2015, as well as visits to some of Rochester's incredible record stores. And I'm personally excited to introduce our audiences to the gorgeous writing of Harrison David Rivers, in his play The Sea and the Stars. Solitude was in our Regional Writers Showcase this past spring - we were so interested in the incredible story of Edith Bone that we asked Carolyn Kourofsky to come back and spend more time with us, continuing to develop the script."

Geva's new play programming is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts, the MAP Fund, the Mary S. Mulligan Charitable Trust, and Geva's Annual Fund Donors.

Admission to the Festival of New Theatre 2019 readings is free, but reservations are required. Call the Geva Theatre Center Box Office at (585) 232- 4382 or visit www.gevatheatre.org for tickets. Play readings sell out quickly, but tickets often become available the night of the performance.





