Geva Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ, Beginning

Geva Theatre welcomes Rosé from RuPaul's Drag Race and Savy Jackson from Bad Cinderella on Broadway to Rochester for the opening production of the 23/24 Season, director Zi Alikhan's newly re-envisioned production of the classic musical The Wizard of Oz.





Rosé, she/her, a finalist on Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, currently gracing the nation in the Werk The World Tour, will star as Aunt Em and Glinda in Geva Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz. The multi-talented entertainer was last seen in the award-winning Off-Broadway stage hit, Titanique.





Savy Jackson, they/she, who recently debuted on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella and portrayed Cinderella every Sunday to rave reviews, will star as Dorothy Gale. Savy has performed in the First National Tour of Once on this Island as the standby for the lead role of TiMoune.





The Wizard of Oz, written by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y Harburg, tells the story of Dorothy Gale as she travels to the magical land of Oz. Director Zi Alikhan, he/him, brings a new lens to the beloved family friendly musical, centering LGBTQ+ performers in this story about going over the rainbow, coming into who you truly are, and finding your chosen family. The Wizard of Oz will run in the Wilson Theatre from August 30 through October 1st.





“We're so delighted to welcome Director Zi Alikhan back to Geva as he works with this remarkable team to bring to life a thrilling new vision for The Wizard of Oz!” said Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson. “Rosé, Savy, and the rest of this brilliant cast are bringing such exciting new interpretations to the classic songs, that I know you'll feel, as I do, that you're hearing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are,” and “We're Off to See the Wizard” for the first time!”





Geva Theatre welcomes back critically acclaimed director Zi Alikhan he/him to helm the production. Zi was last seen at Geva in Season 50 for Somewhere by Matthew López and recently directed Paper Mill Playhouse's production of RENT. Phil Colgan he/him (New York, New York, Broadway) will join as Choreographer, with Anessa Marie she/her (Chicago, Broadway) as the Music Director. Rochester-based dancer and choreographer Jayme Bermudez he/him (Borinquen Dance Theatre) will be working with the team as the Associate Director and Associate Choreographer.





In addition to Rosé she/her (Titanique, Off-Broadway; iCarly, TV) and Savy Jackson they/she (Once on this Island, First National Tour; Hood, Asolo Repertory Theatre), the talented cast includes Jennifer Sanchez she/her as Elmira Gulch/The Wicked Witch of the West (Pretty Woman, Broadway; Sunday in The Park with George, Broadway), Easton Michaels they/she as Hunk/Scarecrow (HAIR, Weston Theatre Company; Rough Trade, Weston Theatre Company), Pauli Pontrelli they/them/ze/zir as Zeke/Cowardly Lion (The Trees, Playwrights Horizons; The Visitor, The Public), Barnaby Reiter he/him as Hickory/Tin Man (Hairspray, Australasian Tour; Jersey Boys, National Tour), Kathel Louis Griffin they/them/he/him as Uncle Henry/Guard (PLAY ON, Off-Broadway; Mary Poppins, Beck Center for the Arts), and Rochester's own Thomas Warfield he/him (Joffrey Ballet, Met Opera) as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz, making his Geva Theatre debut!





The ensemble includes Jordan Alexander he/him (Pretty Woman, First National Tour) and Faye Telemaco-Beane they/she (Cinderella, Walnut Street Theatre). Geva is thrilled to partner with the college training programs in the Greater Rochester Area and we are proud to include Renee Haley she/her (Into the Woods, Nazareth College), Kelsey Madison she/her (Into the Woods, SUNY Geneseo), Abbie C. Morgan she/her (The Spitfire Grill, Nazareth College), Emma Theriot they/she/he (Collective Rage, Nazareth College), and J. Jake Thomas he/him (Cinderella, Geva Theatre) as members of the ensemble.





The creative team also includes Jenni Werner she/her (we are continuous, Geva Theatre) as Dramaturg, Scenic Design by Mark Wendland he/him (Next to Normal, Broadway) and Theron Wineinger he/him (The Great Hunger, The Tank), Costume Design by Lux Haac she/her (The Thanksgiving Play, Broadway), Lighting Design by Cha See all pronouns (What to Send Up When It Goes Down, Playwrights Horizons/BAM, ART NY), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey he/him (The Color Purple, Signature Theatre), Projection Design by Nicholas Hussong he/him (Skeleton Crew, Broadway), Puppetry Design by Emma Wiseman she/her (Out of Office, Chattanooga Film Festival), and Wig & Makeup Design by Brittany Hartman she/her (The Thanksgiving Play, Broadway).





Geva Theatre welcomes Talia Kripsel she/her (The Lonely Few, Geffen Playhouse) as the Production Stage Manager, and welcomes back Julia Bregy she/her (Ain't Misbehavin', Geva Theatre) as the Assistant Stage Manager. The Stage Management team will also include Katherine Thesing she/her (Russian Troll Farm, Geva Theatre) and Shannon Toot she/her (A Christmas Carol, Geva Theatre).





Produced in conjunction with the production of The Wizard of Oz, the Engagement Department at Geva will host the Over the Rainbow Brunch on August 12 from 11 am - 1 pm. This free event centers good food, queer fellowship, and an exploration of the question - as LGBTQ+ people, how do we find our authentic voices, and live our lives out and proud? For more information visit our website<Click Here>.





Stop by on September 12 following the performance of The Wizard of Oz for Geva Insights with Amanda Ashley Rodriguez from Girls Rock! Rochester, Jayme Bermudez, our associate director and associate choreographer for The Wizard of Oz, and Brittan Hardgers from Next Generation Men of Transition. Listen to them discuss their personal “Over the Rainbow” journeys. Our final engagement event for The Wizard of Oz is Mondays at Geva on September 18, which features the amazing fine art photography of Cocoa Rae, as well as a “Kiki Ball” (think of POSE performances in Geva's lobby!). The categories will be Brains, Heart, and Courage. To learn more about these fabulous, free events visit Engagement at Geva<Click Here>.





The Wizard of Oz begins performances on August 30 and runs on the Wilson Stage through October 01. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, or by phone, 585-232-GEVA(4382).





The Wizard of Oz adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment distributed by Warner Bros. features background music by Herbert Stothart. It includes dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard with Orchestration by Larry Wilcox. The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.



Founded in 1972, Geva Theatre Center is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company dedicated to creating and producing singular theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond, by illuminating the fullness of our many human experiences.







The 516-seat Elaine P. Wilson Stage is home to a wide variety of performances, from musicals to American and world classics. The 180-seat Ron & Donna Fielding Stage is home to Geva's series of contemporary drama, comedy, musical theatre, and new play development programs. In addition, the Fielding Stage hosts visiting companies of both local and international renown.







Geva offers a wide variety of educational, engagement, and literary programs, nurturing audiences and artists alike. Geva Theatre Center sits on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Onödowáʼga, or “the people of the Great Hill.” In English, they are known as the Seneca people, “the keeper of the western door.” They have stewarded this land through generations, and Geva pays respect and gives thanks to their elders, past and present.







Geva is under the leadership of Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson (she/her) and Executive Director Christopher Mannelli (he/him).

