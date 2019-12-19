Get an exclusive discount for the east coast premiere of Your Best One at the Capital Repertory Theatre! Save 15% with seats starting at just $18 (Reg. $22-$65). Tickets are just $16 with student I.D.

Please see below for details about this exclusive offer:

Tickets are available...

IN PERSON

Capital Repertory Theatre, 111 North Pearl Street, Albany

TELEPHONE

518.445.7469 and mention code BWW

VISIT

capitalrep.org and use code BWW

Family matters. Richard and David had it all: great jobs, a great Manhattan apartment and a great relationship. It seemed a natural thing to adopt a child to share their good fortune, right? Whoops! Rewind! Richard's fear of commitment reared its head and out he walked. Now, eight years later, a crisis brings him back to be forgiven, to be useful, to be family. He wants a do-over. But we all know that anything worth having isn't easy to get - and is even harder to get back! As Richard and David deal with grown up things, Josh, David's teenage adopted son, has to deal with newcomer Richard: Who is he? What does he really want? And what does it mean for Josh's future? Meridith Friedman's warm, funny and touching play gets to the heart of what family is all about and makes us realize that indeed, family matters.

This show will have you feeling all of the feels as you relate to family situations that we all go through. Sometimes family is when you need it the most.





