Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garfield Fleming & That Motown Band Bring Motown Memories To Port Washington

pixeltracker

Featuring songs like “Heat Wave”, “Ain't Too Proud to Beg”, “Baby Love”, “Ain't No Mountain High Enough”, “My Girl”, and “Rescue Me”.

Oct. 28, 2021  

Garfield Fleming & That Motown Band Bring Motown Memories To Port Washington

Preemo Productions presents a live concert event featuring 25-year member of The Delfonics, Garfield Fleming, and Long Island's own That Motown Band called MOTOWN MEMORIES at Landmark on Main Street on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets range between $35-$45, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at LandmarkOnMainStreet.org.

Featuring songs like "Heat Wave", "Ain't Too Proud to Beg", "Baby Love", "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "My Girl", and "Rescue Me" as well as music from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Four Tops, this is the perfect show for all lovers of Motown.

Garfield Fleming is a Soul Singing Vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield's obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice but when he sings fans get lost in time. He channels the greats like Bobby Womack, Ruffin and many other legendary artists.

In 1981 Garfield released a single "Please Don't Send Me Away" and is still delighting crowds all over the world. He gained much of his fame as a solo artist with that song and was received very well in many countries all over the world. Garfield is currently touring the world and is heard on stations in every country.

For many years now, That Motown Band has been entertaining audiences up and down the east coast from New Hampshire to the Sunrise Theatre in Florida and everywhere in between including Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina, the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, The Town Hall in NYC, and many more.


Related Articles View More Central New York Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Plane Socks
Come From Away Plane Socks
Beetlejuice Button Set
Beetlejuice Button Set
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • Daniele Bongiovanni Will Bring His Work to New Zealand Next Month
  • Auditions Announced For Hamilton Musical Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Jr
  • VIDEO: WICKED Comes To SkyCity Theatre Next Month
  • Court Theatre Production WHĀ Prepares to Take Canterbury Schools On An Interactive Cultural Adventure