Garfield Fleming & That Motown Band Bring Motown Memories To Port Washington

Preemo Productions presents a live concert event featuring 25-year member of The Delfonics, Garfield Fleming, and Long Island's own That Motown Band called MOTOWN MEMORIES at Landmark on Main Street on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets range between $35-$45, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at LandmarkOnMainStreet.org.

Featuring songs like "Heat Wave", "Ain't Too Proud to Beg", "Baby Love", "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "My Girl", and "Rescue Me" as well as music from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Four Tops, this is the perfect show for all lovers of Motown.

Garfield Fleming is a Soul Singing Vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield's obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice but when he sings fans get lost in time. He channels the greats like Bobby Womack, Ruffin and many other legendary artists.

In 1981 Garfield released a single "Please Don't Send Me Away" and is still delighting crowds all over the world. He gained much of his fame as a solo artist with that song and was received very well in many countries all over the world. Garfield is currently touring the world and is heard on stations in every country.

For many years now, That Motown Band has been entertaining audiences up and down the east coast from New Hampshire to the Sunrise Theatre in Florida and everywhere in between including Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina, the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, The Town Hall in NYC, and many more.