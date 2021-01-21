Frenzy Short Film Festival Awards Ceremony Announced

Starting a new year celebrating the work of the filmmakers who participated in Frenzy Short Film Festival 2020 is the first Barrio Independent Productions' event in 2021. The ceremony will be online on January 28, 2021 and will be free of charge. The event will be available on the BIP web page in connection with the BarrioIndependentProductions page on Fb.

To watch the event you can go to the Frenzy Short Film Festival Awards Ceremony (https://www.facebook.com/events/86913520051330) or to www.bip-nyc.com.

The awarded categories are: Best Short Film, Best Short Film Second Place, Best Short Film Third Place, Best Actor and Best Actress. The three (3) Best Short Films will receive as compensation $500.00 (each). The Awarded Statuettes are unique pieces, works of art by the sculptor Olivia Beens.

The Ceremony-Show will be varied and inclusive featuring guest artists, such as Ellen O'Brain (Singer), Kai Sandoval (Trumpet Player), Carlos Manuel Rivera (Poet / Performer) and a musical gift from Puerto Rico with the participation of Danny Rivera, Chucho Avellanet , Antonio Cabán Vale (El Topo) and Carlos Esteban Fonseca. In addition, the Master of Ceremony will be the comedian Herbie Quiñonez (Member of the SalSoul Comedy Troupe) and the extraordinary voice of actor Tony Chiroldes as presenter.

Once the awards event is over, the three winning films, which will be announced that day, will be available to watch for three months at their web page.

ABOUT FRENZY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Seeking to reflect the reality of the human being, art and science are more and more connected. The cinema has contributed greatly to the study of neuroscience. Maintaining that connection between the mind and filmmaking art, Barrio Independent Productions (BIP) created Frenzy Short-Film Festival, as an initiative that focuses on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of individuals and communities in general.

OFFICIAL SELECTION

1- Sonia (Iran) / Written and Directed by Javad Safavi

2- Voodoo Mon (US) / Written and Directed by: Christopher D'andre Williams

3- Jephta (PR) / Written by: Abimael Acosta

4- I DID IT (US) / Written by Alfonso Rey & Violeta Fonseca-Directed by: Gabriel Flores

5- Still Breathing (India) / By Harshal Vyas-Choreographer & Performer: Harshal Vyas

6- Salvador (PR) / Written by: Angel Janer-Directed by: Angel Janer & Juan Maco Jones