Franklin Stage Company Awarded Multiple NYSCA Grants

Franklin Stage Company in Franklin, NY announced today that the company has received grant awards totalling $69,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts for 3 grants for the 2022 fiscal year. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. These funds will support general operations for the organization as well as the development of new work. FSC also received vital support last year as part of the RESTART NY and the RAPID LIVE PERFORMANCE GRANTS.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's only fully professional theater, hires highly skilled union labor both onstage (local and visiting artists), and behind the scenes (carpenters, designers, technicians, etc.) Additionally, the theater rents local housing to accommodate visiting artists throughout its production season, and provides training opportunities to area youth from area high schools and colleges through their intern program. FSC's program teaches hands-on technical skills related to theater production, and offers young people the opportunity to work side by side with theater professionals.

"These grants represent the faith of NY State in FSC's value as an anchor cultural institution in our area," Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble said.

"We're thrilled," added Franklin Stage Company Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley, "These funds will allow FSC to expand our capacity, attract new business and contribute to the growth of our community."

With these grants, the organization can add support for all aspects of the organization's operations, from planning and executing the 2022 season to board development, partnering with cultural and educational institutions, and increasing outreach to audiences and donors.

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "2022 will continue to bring change and the Franklin Stage Company will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem. On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on this award."

The Franklin Stage Company was founded in 1996 and has been funded by NYSCA since 2011. Buckley and Noble have been at FSC's helm since 2017 and have grown the organization's budget and programming. Franklin Stage Company's mission is to produce admission-free performance and arts programs, and to restore and maintain the company's historic home, Chapel Hall, as a locus for arts and community activity.