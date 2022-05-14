Fort Salem Theater to Present PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Adaptation

Buckle up! A wild and wacky new adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is about to take over the Fort Salem Theater mainstage. From May 27-29, this hilarious play by celebrated author Kate Hamill is directed by guest artist Ariel Francoeur from New York City. Tickets are on sale now at www.FortSalem.com .

This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride & Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools...than the high-stakes game of love? Alongside director Ariel Francoeur is Choreographer Mani McCalmon, Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk, Sound Designer Sean David Demers, Lighting Designer John Norine Jr, Costume and Properties Designer Kyle West, and Co-Stage Managers Maureen Cossey and Amy Collins. Pride & Prejudice runs May 27-29.

The hilarious cast is led by

as Lizzy. Ms. Harrington has appeared in FST's

The Diary of Anne Frank, There's No Business Like Snow Business,

and

Little Shop of Horrors

. Later this season, Ms. Harrington will return to the Fort Salem Stage in

I Love You Because

, a modern-day musical also based on Pride and Prejudice playing the role of Marcy, a role based on her P&P character's scene partner, Mr. Darcy

Rounding out the multi-talented cast are Kyra Fitzgerald as Mr. Darcy, Tess McHugh as Jane/Miss DeBourgh,​​ Anna Threet as Lydia/Lady C., Katherine Danforth as Charlotte/Mr. Bennet, Ethan Drinkwine as Mr. Bingley/Mary, Sarah Murphy as Mrs. Bennet, Jared West as Wickham/Collins, and Juuli-Johanna Aaman as Miss Bingley.

