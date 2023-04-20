Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fort Salem Theater Presents FREEMONT This Month

The performance will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 20, 2023  
Fort Salem Theater will present the upcoming staged reading of "Freemont," a powerful new play written by Phoenix Pedroso. The performance will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are only $5 and available at www.FortSalem.com.

"We are honored to bring Phoenix Pedroso's first full length play to the stage," said director Sarabell Wrigley of Cambridge. "This play asks important questions about life, death, and the things that matter most to us. We can't wait to finally bring this piece in front of an audience."

"Freemont" tells the story of Elizabeth Heller, a woman grappling with a terminal illness and the imminent loss of her family. As her loved ones attempt to come to terms with the situation, they must confront their own fears and desires, all while trying to navigate the shifting dynamics of their relationships.

This event marks the first staged reading of the piece; in 2003 "Freemont" received a developmental read with Living Room Theater in Bennington, VT. Pedroso's one-act play, titled "All The In-Between" was selected by the 2020 Hollywood Fringe Festival, before being shut down due to the pandemic.

With an incredible cast featuring Lezlie Dana as Elizabeth, Jared West as Martin, Luke McGee as Justin, Emily Jenkins as Hailey, and Digby Baker-Porazinski as The Petitioner, The Venetian Gondolier, and The Doctor, "Freemont" promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Don't miss your chance to see "Freemont" at Fort Salem Theater. Tickets are on sale now at FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200. Seating is limited, so be sure to secure your spot today.




