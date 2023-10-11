Fort Salem Theater Presents A Spooktacular Halloween Double Feature THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And WHISPERING BONES

Fort Salem Theater will offer two seasonally inspired events to celebrate the Halloween season. Prepare for a series of spine-tingling entertainment with The Rocky Horror Show and Whispering Bones | Ghost Stories this month.

The Rocky Horror Show, running October 20-31, 2023, brings the cult classic story LIVE to the stage with songs like “The Time Warp,” “Damnit Janet,” and “Touch-A-Touch Me.” The hilarious (and adult-themed) hit musical centers around sweethearts Brad and Janet, who stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, leading to a night of wild encounters and electrifying performances. With epic dances and rocking anthems, Dr. Frank-N-Furter unveils his masterpiece creation: the muscular man known as "Rocky." To enhance your Rocky Horror experience, prop bags are now available for purchase for only $5 and include all the necessary items for full participation in the fun-filled show. Audiences are also invited onstage to sing and dance in the finale.

The Rocky Horror cast includes Nik Gatz as Frank 'N' Furter, Guest Artist Ryan Canavan as Brad, Jenna Wilkinson as Janet, Kelly Sienkiewicz as Magenta/Usherette, James Alexander as Riff Raff, Megan Morse as Columbia, Ryan Fuchs as Rocky, Debbie Warnock as the Narrator, and Jackson Aubuchon as Eddie/Dr. Scott, plus Adrienne Guss, Liam Reynolds, Molly Waters and Fort Salem Theater's Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West as Phantoms. Guest Artist Cody Riker directs, along with a talented creative team including Music Director Iris Rogers, Producer and Co-Choreographer Kyle West, Co-Choreographer Kelly Sienkiewicz, Scenic Designer and Master Carpenter Charles J.I. Krawczyk, Tech Director and Sound & Light Designer Sam Victoria, who joins the company from Australia.

Whispering Bones | Ghost Stories takes over the venue's Cabaret Room for one-night-only on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30PM, offering an escape into a world of eerie tales and feverish laughter with Dr. Betterov-Underhill and a talented cast of performers. This year's show features a haunting mix of creepy, comic, and thought-provoking stories, including works by Poe, M.R. James, and more. Experience giant grey worms, a telltale heart, and a ghost ship in a turnip patch. The show is hosted by Kelvin Keraga as Dr. Betterov-Underhill and features a talented cast including Siri Allison, Jeannine Haas, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Tanya Gorlow, Tony Malikowski, and Snickering Witches Lale Davidson and Cindy Parrish. This event was a fully sold out in 2023 and is back by popular demand.

Performance Schedule: The Rocky Horror Show: Friday, October 20 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 21 at 7:30PM and MIDNIGHT, Friday, October 27 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 28 at 7:30PM, and Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30PM (a special Halloween performance!). Whispering Bones performs on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 518-854-9200. Don't miss this chance to experience two unforgettable Halloween productions!