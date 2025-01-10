Eddies Hall Of Fame Reveals Seventh Class Of Inductees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal Preservation Hall has announced the seventh class of inductees into the prestigious Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame. This year's inductees celebrate diverse musical genres and contributions to the Capital Region's thriving music scene. The class of 2025 includes Brian Melick, Charlene Shortsleeve, Dan Berggren, Emerald City, SIRSY, Stony Creek Band, The Clay People and The Sharks.

Since its inception in 2019, the Eddies Hall of Fame has honored 48 individuals and groups whose artistry and dedication have enriched the cultural fabric of the Capital Region. This year's inductees span the fields of world music, folk, pop-rock, country and metal punk, while also recognizing a legendary nightlife curator whose impact on the local music scene is immeasurable. The 2025 ceremony will be in the Great Hall at UPH 6 p.m. Monday, March 24. The ceremony is open to the public and includes musical performances that will be announced later, a social hour, videos on the musical career of each inductee and acceptance speeches.

Brian Melick, an internationally acclaimed percussionist, has been captivating audiences with his innovative techniques and dedication to the craft of world music since the early age of 13. Featured recording artist on over 450 commercially released recordings to date on independent as well as major labels, his passion for rhythm and education has made him a standout figure both locally and beyond.

Charlene Shortsleeve, a legendary nightlife curator of the notorious 288 Lark, has been instrumental in shaping the Capital Region's entertainment landscape, and fostering vibrant live music experiences that have resonated with audiences across generations. She was the founder of QE2 nightclub, which became the heart of Albany's punk, alt-rock, industrial, goth and poetry scene featuring artists such as Sonic Youth, 10,000 Maniacs, Marilyn Manson, the Wallflowers, Allen Ginsberg and Jim Carroll.

Dan Berggren's celebrated career as a folk artist is deeply rooted in the storytelling traditions of the Adirondacks. His songs, rich with history and heart, have connected listeners to the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Emerald City, a dynamic pop-rock band, became a staple of local stages with their unforgettable melodies and electrifying performances, leaving an indelible mark on the Capital Region's music scene. Known for their eclectic blend of rock, pop and soulful grooves, the band earned a reputation for electrifying performances that captivated audiences across the East Coast through 1981.

SIRSY, the powerhouse duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti, has built a national following with their high-energy performances and heartfelt lyrics. Their innovative blend of pop and rock continues to inspire fans far and wide. Mel and Rich started making music in 2000 and since then have toured for a living-playing 200 shows yearly all over the US and Canada.

Stony Creek Band, with its timeless country and folk sound, has fostered a deep connection with its audience through decades of dedication and artistry. For over 50 years, they have been one of the most enduringly popular musical groups in the northeastern United States.

The Clay People, a groundbreaking group known for their electrifying fusion of metal and punk, have pushed creative boundaries and earned a loyal fanbase locally and nationally. Their live shows continue producing an ever-evolving sound canon with creative fervor— noted readily by their rabid fan base which grows steadily as The Clay People continue to produce groundbreaking projects with creative fervor.

The Sharks, a pop-rock favorite of the Capital Region, remain a beloved part of the community's musical history, their enduring contributions leaving an indelible legacy. Unlike many bands of the time, the Sharks were a seven-piece group featuring a three-piece horn section. Audiences were filling clubs to hear bands performing their own material and The Sharks were proud to be counted among them.

“The Capital Region's vibrant music scene has long been a cornerstone of our creative community, and the Eddies Hall of Fame celebrates the remarkable individuals who have shaped its legacy,” said Kelly Auricchio, Eddies producer. “This year's inductees represent the diversity and depth of the scene, and we're honored to help shine a spotlight on the talent and passion that continue to make our region a musical powerhouse."

More information on the Eddies Music Hall of Fame is available at theeddiesawards.com. The Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards and Hall of Fame, as well as UPH, are part of Proctors Collaborative.

This celebratory event will bring together fans, fellow musicians and community members to honor these remarkable artists and contributors. Sponsored by MLB Construction Services, LLC and media partner WEXT. Tickets are on sale 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

Comments