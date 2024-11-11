Drag Me to the Stage LLC To Present THE BIRTHDAY ROAST OF DARIENNE LAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag Me to the Stage LLC will present the Birthday Roast of Darienne Lake! Enjoy an evening of comedy and chaos on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The lineup for this epic roast is a who's who of drag royalty including:

Mrs. Kasha Davis — Beloved drag diva and international sensation known for her charm and quick wit. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7, RuPaul's All Stars Season 8.

Jiggly Caliente — RuPaul's Drag Race alum and fierce queen known for her biting humor. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6, and a judge on Drag Race Philippines.

Pandora Boxx —A RuPaul's Drag Race OG, and a Rochester hometown favorite comedy queen with a knack for outrageous antics. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1 and 6, RuPaul's Drag U.

Aggy Dune — A true Rochester icon, ready to throw shade and serve laughs.

Kyla Minx — The rising star of Western NY drag, bringing a fresh and fiery edge to the roast.

This roast promises to be a raucous, no-holds-barred event filled with hilarious reads, outrageous stories, and some heartfelt moments as friends, frenemies, and fellow queens gather to celebrate the legendary Darienne Lake.

“This is going to be a wild night of laughter, friendship, and top-tier roasting,” said Tim Evanicki, co-owner of Drag Me to the Stage LLC. “Rochester’s own Darienne Lake is a legend in the drag world, and we’re excited to celebrate her birthday with a lineup of queens who know her best. It’s going to be the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!”

About Darienne Lake

Darienne Lake, born and raised in Rochester, NY, is a seasoned drag performer with over four decades of experience in the art of drag. She gained national fame as a standout competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6, where her sharp wit, larger-than-life personality, and impeccable comedic timing won the hearts of fans worldwide, placing her in the top four, and winning her a spot in Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Known for her unfiltered humor and engaging storytelling, Darienne has performed across the globe, headlining major events and Pride festivals. As a beloved figure in the Western NY drag scene, she has been a mentor and inspiration to countless performers, helping to shape the vibrant culture and community she calls home. Darienne’s charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent make her a force to be reckoned with and a true drag legend.

About Drag Me to the Stage LLC

Drag Me to the Stage is a Buffalo/Rochester-based production company producing drag performances all over the country, featuring some of the drag world's biggest stars. Co-owned by Tim Evanicki, Ricardo Torres, Ed Popil (Mrs. Kasha Davis), and Steven Levins, the company brings unforgettable drag events to audiences far and wide.

