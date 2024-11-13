Dixon Place Announces Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Monday, December 30, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 38th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year-end support strengthens the community during this formidable time.

PARTICIPATING DANCE COMPANIES:

32nd Pack Dance Company

Choreographers: Rachel Daly and Caroline Sherwood

Axons Dance Theatre

Choreographer: Joan Liu

Bahar Dance Ensemble

Choreographers: Julia Kulakova and Angelina Haque

Cara Leggio (Choreographer)

Cearuleus Dance Collective

Choreographer: Trevor Ricardo Spencer Jr.

Chutzpah Dance

Choreographer: Erica Isakower

Dance Key West

Choreographer: Caitlin Belland

Dani Medvedovski and Paige Majewski (Choreographers)

Empire Dance Company

Dir: Bree Jacobs Choreographers: Claire Coolidge and Lauren Kraynak

Exceptional Dance Company

Choreographer: Lindsay Gibbons

Extensions Dance Project

Choreographer: Kaitlyn Esposito

General Mischief Dance Theatre

Choreographer: Richard Sayama

Georgia Duisenberg & Celeste Cisneros (Choreographers)

Gwen Ontiveros (Choreographer)

Inclined Dance Project

Choreographer: Kristen Klein

Jansen and Holm

Choreographer: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm

Jiali Wang (Choreographer)

Kaleid Dance Collective

Choreographer: Rush Johnston

Martha Lavery (Choreographer)

Mason Lee Dance Theater

Choreographer: Mason Lee

MoJazz Dance

Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison

Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre

Choreographer: Nicole Colbert

Olivia Ramsey (Choreographer)

One Day Dance X Six Degrees Dance

Choreographers: Joseph Heitman and Cecly Placenti

rogue wave

Choreographers: Catherine Messina

Samantha Paulik (Choreographer)

Sneha Subramaniam (Choreographer)

The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble

Choreographer: Benjamin Briones

Unbound Dance Collective

Choreographer: Maria Perry

Venkata Krishna Sindhu Kandrapu (Choreographer)

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.

