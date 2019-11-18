Disney Dance Upon A Dream Comes to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Come and celebrate the dazzling world of Disney with dancer, social media and television sensation Mackenzie Ziegler, along with an insanely talented group of dancers backing her up, as they take an electrifying journey to find their own beat in our fast-moving world.



Featuring a soundtrack of Disney's greatest hits remixed and reimagined, Disney and dance fans of all ages will delight in the breathtaking performances of our present-day Disney heroine and the incredible group of dancers that accompany her. Step into the magical world of Disney as Mackenzie shares a story on stage that audiences have never experienced before. Including video and music with a twist from our most beloved Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella, this show is not to be missed!

About Mackenzie Ziegler - Ms. Ziegler is a recording artist and a dance phenomenon. Mackenzie has more than 17 million followers across social media and has been seen on the TV shows Dancing with the Stars and Lifetime's reality dance show, Dance Moms.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 20th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets range from $40 - $60, additional fees may apply.

Premium VIP Tickets - $175 + fees

Preferred Seating Tickets - $100 + fees





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You