Diana Costa, Kimberly Lewis, Beth Leckbee and More to Star in Reading of BUREAUCRAZY

Create Theater's Monday Night Reading Series and Ladies Who Launch Theatricals will present BUREAUCRAZY by award-winning playwright and USA TODAY bestselling author Kate Danley, directed by Steve Marsh. The reading will be hosted over the Zoom platform on Monday, July 13th at 7PM.

Grace and Amy, two secretaries with soul-destroying jobs, are just trying to make it through the week while surrounded by unappreciative bosses and co-workers who wear too much perfume. The highlight of their day is stealing conference room leftovers from business luncheons. But when their supervisor dies choking on an oatmeal raisin cookie and they misplace her body, it begins a domino-effect of destruction in this sidesplitting farce filled with plot twists.

BUREAUCRAZY was a semi-finalist in the O'Neill and the Moss Hart & Kitty Carlisle NPI. Led by a cast of some of New York and Los Angeles' funniest improv and sketch comedians, think 9-to-5 meets Weekend at Bernie's.

The reading features Diana Costa (PUSHING DAISIES, SPEECHLESS), Kimberly Lewis (GENERAL HOSPITAL, writer: PHINEAS AND FERB), Beth Leckbee (Ovation nominated THE POSSESSION OF Mrs. Jones), David McCall (UCB, LaMama), Katie Terry (ELLEN'S STARDUST DINER), and Michelle Kepner (WASHING WELL WENCHES).

For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.bureaucrazyplay.com.

