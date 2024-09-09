Daniel O'Donnell Set To Perform At The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Oncenter and Magic City Productions will welcome Daniel O'Donnell to Syracuse this November 23, 2024 at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater (411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

The Donegal based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 35-year span, and in doing so, he has outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna, to U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Daniel burst into superstardom in the USA & Canada back in 2002 with his first ever PBS special – The Daniel O'Donnell Show. That began a special relationship between Daniel and PBS that has now lasted some 20 years. Since that first airing, Daniel has hosted more than fifteen additional specials.

As he looks back on his legendary recording and touring career, Daniel can appreciate the pleasure he has brought millions of his adoring fans, his selfless philanthropy, and receiving his Honorary MBE for services to the music industry and charity. There is no doubt that Daniel intends to continue touring around the globe with his unique, life-affirming shows of music, song and laughter including this latest tour which will bring him to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse, NY on Saturday, November 23rd at 7pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13th at 10am and can be purchased in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202) or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $29.50-75.50; additional fees may apply.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE