DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER to Return to Bannerman Island

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The Bannerman Castle Trust has announced the return of its award-winning theatrical experience, Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker, running September 16th – September 27th, 2026.

Adapted by Jim Helsinger (Artistic Director, Orlando Shakes) and called 'the very essence of theatre' by The Bethlehem Press, this riveting production stars Duane Boutté (Sex and the City, Lincoln Center) under the direction of Christian Conn (Guthrie Theater, Asolo Rep).

Set directly against the backdrop of the historic Bannerman Residence, this atmospheric, ritualistic performance offers an intimate, 88-seat immersive experience you won't forget.

EVENT DETAILS & LOGISTICS

Dates: September 16–27, 2026 | Performance starts at 8:00 PM

Location: Bannerman Island (Hudson River Highlands, between Beacon and Cold Spring)

Departure Point: Tour boat departs from Beacon, NY Dock (2 Red Flynn Drive, opposite Metro-North Station).

Cruise Departure Times:

6:00 PM (Includes an optional pre-show island tour)

7:00 PM (Includes an optional post-show Q&A)

Tickets: $75 & $80 (Includes boat cruise, island access, and show). Group discounts available for 20+.

Box Office: Reserve seats at bannermancastle.org or call 845-831-1001.

Proceeds support ongoing restoration projects on Bannerman Island.

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