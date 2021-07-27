Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents GOIN' TO THE CHAPEL

Continuing their "49 ½" anniversary summer season, Cortland Repertory Theatre proudly presents the rockin' and rollin' musical "Goin' To The Chapel" by Valerie Fagan, with arrangements and orchestrations by Bryan Crook.

Performances will run from August 5 - 13 at CRT's temporary outdoor venue on the east side of the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. Socially-distance seating is available in 4-person seating squares for vaccinated patrons. A total of 8 performances are offered, with 7:30 PM shows on August 5 - 7 and 11 - 13. Matinees are offered at 2:00 PM on August 6 and 8.

Billboards hottest hits of the 1950s bubble over in this fun and funny teen-story, filled with the spirit of Happy Days and American Bandstand. It's 1959 and big things are happening down at the Bowling Alley Malt Shop. Suzy and Johnny just got pinned! But trouble is brewing when Eddie, the leather-jacket-wearing bad boy drives his motorcycle into town. The rest of the gang get involved, and soon the evening is filled with twists, turns, mistaken identities and the be-boppin' music we all know and love, including Rock Around the Clock, Love Potion #9, Bye Bye Love, It's in His Kiss, All Shook Up, and many more!

The cast is comprised of the entire CRT Performing Intern Company including Baldwin Wallace University junior Mike Bindeman as Johnny, Taylor University graduate John Broda as Kenny, recent Syracuse University graduate Alex Keane as Judy, recent Rider University graduate Ilyssa Rubin as Robin, and Otterbein University students Shelby Zimmerman as Suzy and Carson Zoch as Eddie. These actors will also be the entire cast of CRT's upcoming production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" which will perform four times on August 19 - 21.

"Goin' To The Chapel" is directed and choreographed by Dougie Robbins in his CRT debut, with music direction by Jacob Carll, the music director of CRT's productions of Honky Tonk Angels and Legally Blonde. Technical direction is headed by Dana White, Jr. with scenic design by Jeremy Hollis, costumes by Wendi R. Zea, properties by Andrew Carney, lighting by Eric Behnke and sound design by Seth Asa Sengel. Stage Manager Nicholas Alteri coordinates the production with Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu.

For tickets, call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160 or visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org for more information on the remaining shows in CRT's outdoor season.