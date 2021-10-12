Cortland Rep TRIVIA TUESDAY Returns On October 21

We're back! Cortland Repertory Theatre's Trivia Thursday returns on November 21 starting at 7:00 PM.

This CRT fundraiser will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, and will be hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson and Production/Facilities Manager Eric Behnke.

Facial masks are asked to be worn when entering, exiting, and moving around the theatre; socially distanced seating will be in place. An admission fee of $5.00 per person will be paid at the door. The CRT Theatre Guild offers free snacks with a beer/wine cash bar. Trivia fans are asked to come in teams comprised of no more than 4 people.

Six rounds will be played, comprised of various subjects, and at this "restart" event, attendees may add their email to a special contact list to which will be distributed hints about topics at upcoming trivia nights.

Prizes are awarded for each round with a grand prize of CRT gift certificates for the evening. Upcoming trivia nights are planned for November and December with dates TBA.

For more information, please visit www.cortlandrep.org or call 800-427-6160.