Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cortland Rep TRIVIA TUESDAY Returns On October 21

pixeltracker

The event will be hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson and Production/Facilities Manager Eric Behnke.

Oct. 12, 2021  

We're back! Cortland Repertory Theatre's Trivia Thursday returns on November 21 starting at 7:00 PM.

This CRT fundraiser will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, and will be hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson and Production/Facilities Manager Eric Behnke.

Facial masks are asked to be worn when entering, exiting, and moving around the theatre; socially distanced seating will be in place. An admission fee of $5.00 per person will be paid at the door. The CRT Theatre Guild offers free snacks with a beer/wine cash bar. Trivia fans are asked to come in teams comprised of no more than 4 people.

Six rounds will be played, comprised of various subjects, and at this "restart" event, attendees may add their email to a special contact list to which will be distributed hints about topics at upcoming trivia nights.

Prizes are awarded for each round with a grand prize of CRT gift certificates for the evening. Upcoming trivia nights are planned for November and December with dates TBA.

For more information, please visit www.cortlandrep.org or call 800-427-6160.


Related Articles View More Central New York Stories

BroadwayWorld Store

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • A Kansas City Drag Halloween HOCUS POKE-US Returns To Kansas City
  • October Brings Symposium, Outdoor Concerts, New Exhibition, and more to The National WWI Museum and Memorial
  • Tickets for WICKED in Kansas City to Go On Sale Next Week