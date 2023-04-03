Cortland Rep Downtown Presents A CELEBRATION OF CROSBY, STILLS AND NASH, April 15

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 03, 2023  

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, presents "CSNsongs - Celebrating the Music of Crosby Stills Nash and Young".

This acoustic concert is a one-of-a-kind musical experience that celebrates the iconic songs and vocal harmonies that made Crosby Stills Nash and Young one of the most influential and beloved bands of all time. Two performances will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM. Tickets are $40.00 for adults, $38.00 for seniors (62 +), military/veterans and first responders, $25.00 for those 21 years and under.

This music was "born" during the summer of 1969 at Woodstock. When David Crosby, Stephen Sills, and Graham Nash took the stage, the face of folk/rock music was changed forever. Now, those rich harmonious vocals for which the original singers are so well known are reproduced by this talented quartet of musicians from Asheville, North Carolina. Show creator Phil Bertolo along with Lou Pucci, Jeff Jablonski and Adrian Carabajo perform an intimate journey through the band's legendary catalog, from their early folk-rock classics to their more recent hits. With authentic renditions of timeless songs like Suite: Judy Blue Eyes, Teach Your Children, Love the One You're With and Our House, CSNsongs captures the magical aura of the original artists. Having sold-out venues from coast to coast for the past 14 years, this incredible tribute group have built a dedicated following and fan base. This acoustic concert is a must-see tribute show for die-hard fans or for people who simply appreciate great music. It will stir up unforgettable memories and a newfound appreciation for this timeless music.

Tickets for CSNsongs or any upcoming spring show at CRT Downtown are available by calling 800-427-6160 or visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Office hours are M-F, 9:00-4:00 and Saturdays from noon to closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. For more information visit Click Here.

CRT's summer season is fast approaching, with a lineup of shows including Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Xanadu, Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and The Wizard of Oz. CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions along with 5- or 6- pack Flex Passes. The 5-show subscription allows the patron to see all 5 summer productions; the Flex Passes allow the purchaser to choose the specific shows they'd like see. Special pricing is available for Youth (22 and under) Flex Passes. CRT's new Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22 at the CRT Box Office.




