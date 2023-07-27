Cortland Rep Closes 51st Summer Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ

This production will run from August 2 – 19 at the Little York Pavilion.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre closes their 51st summer season with a three-week run of a unique stage adaptation of the classic MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz”. 

This production will run from August 2 – 19 at the Little York Pavilion, with evening performances at 7:30 PM, and 2:00 PM matinees are available on August 4, 9, 12, 13, 16, and 19.

This musical is based on the memorable story by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg.  This stage version of the tale is based on the classic film owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. John Kane adapted the movie for the stage for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with additional background music by Herbert Stothart, dance/vocal arrangements by Peter Howard, and orchestration by Larry Wilcox.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions patrons that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others are not approved by CRT and charge significantly higher rates. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Adult tickets range between $36.00 - $40.00.  Youth tickets are available for $25.00 each, or as a Youth Flex Pass, which contains two tickets for $40.00. CRT also offers an Educators Discount night on Thursday, August 3 for active teachers, faculty and school staff who may purchase two tickets for $60.00. Saturday, August 5 is “40-Below Date Night”, when individuals between the ages of 18 – 40 may purchase two tickets for $50.00.  Also, a limited number of side seats, if still available, may be purchased for $10.00 on Opening Night, August 2. These tickets will be sold starting at 4:30PM the day of performance only and must be purchased by cash in person at the CRT Box Office, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

Ever since the classic movie first delighted audiences in 1939, this glorious musical fantasy continues to thrill children and adults alike worldwide.  Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale includes the Academy Award winning “Over the Rainbow”, plus “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead”, “If I Only Had a Brain”, “We're Off to See the Wizard”, and more familiar favorites. CRT's production is planned to be a beautiful, one-of-a-kind experience for all ages, with dance, puppetry, and magic, all on CRT's intimate stage!

“The Wizard of Oz” is co-directed and scenic designed by Matthew Couvillon and Joseph J. Simeone, who also conceived, designed and constructed the puppets for this production. Couvillon performed at CRT in “Cats”, “Brigadoon”, and “The Pajama Game”, directed “Life Could Be a Dream” in 2017, and choreographed CRT's “Newsies”, “A Chorus Line”, “Legally Blonde” and “La Cage aux Folles”. Simeone, making his CRT debut, is a multidisciplinary artist who has appeared in the Broadway productions of “A Bronx Tale”, “The Phantom of the Opera” and “West Side Story”. Nicolas Guerrero makes his CRT debut as Music Director and plays Keyboard 1. Stage Manager Melanie Ernst finishes her summer work with this production, with Costume Designer Angie Andrea and Sound Designer Lindsay Putnam making their CRT debuts.  CRT Production Manager Eric Behnke provides the lighting design with Taylor Barr as Properties Designer and Simone Scalici as Technical Director. Talene Pogharian finishes her CRT summer as Assistant Stage Manager with this production, and Joshua Stenger is the Company Manager.

Making her CRT debut as Dorothy Gale is recent Ithaca College graduate Sally Shaw. The remainder of the cast plays multiple roles, and act as puppeteers for this magical production.  Mickey LoBalsamo, previously seen this summer in “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Unnecessary Farce”, portrays Professor Marvel and The Wizard.  Also seen in “Orient Express” and a 2022 Performing Intern, Weston Pytel returns to play Zeke/Cowardly Lion.  Rounding out the cast will be CRT's 2023 Performing Intern Company who were previously seen this summer in “Xanadu” and “The Emperor's New Clothes”. Actors include Aubrey Alvino (Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch), Mai Caslowitz (Hunk/Scarecrow), Jessica Cerreta (Aunt Em/Glinda), Michael Hartman (Hickory/Tin Man), Breanna Lemerise (Toto/Nikko), and Trevor Shingler (Uncle Henry/Emerald Guard). Musicians for this production include Canaan J. Harris on keyboard 2, Grace Waterman on reeds and Simon Bjarning on drums and percussion.

CRT offers a “Friday Night Talk Back” after the evening performance on August 4, at which a Q & A session with the actors and technicians will be held. Tickets are also currently available for CRT's fall concert and performance series at CRT Downtown. Visit Click Here for more information.




Recommended For You