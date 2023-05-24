Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Reveals Lineup for 25th Anniversary Season

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has announced the concert lineup for its 25th anniversary season, revealing a season built around artists appealing to a diverse array of musical tastes.

“Our new season features an impressive collection of performances that will bring best-in-class artists in a wide variety of genres to perform for audiences in Cooperstown,” says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis.

Music lovers should take note of the Festival’s late summer schedule, which features a concert every Tuesday in August. 

Harry Allen's All Star New York Saxophone Band

Tuesday, August 1 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel

Jazz saxophone legend Harry Allen joins forces with Ken Peplowski and Grant Stewart on tenor saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, James Chirillo on guitar, Mike Karn on bass and Aaron Kimmel on drums for an evening of small group jazz with a big band feel. 

Nuevo Tango: JP Jofre, bandoneon and Tommy Mesa, cello

Tuesday August 8 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel  

Argentinian bandoneon master JP Jofre joins highly-acclaimed Cuban-American cellist Tommy Mesa for a program exploring the fusion of classical music and tango. Performing beloved works by Astor Piazzolla alongside original works by the Grammy-nominated Jofre, the duo will show you the future of tango in an evening of music unlike anything you have ever experienced. 

Caroga Arts Ensemble: A String Serenade

Tuesday August 15 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel

The hometown heroes of the Caroga Arts Ensemble return to CSMF for a “round robin” musical extravaganza with works ranging from quartets to chamber orchestra.

All-Bach

Tuesday, August 22 at 7pm at Christ Episcopal Church 

CSMF Artistic Director Linda Chesis combines forces with festival favorites Joseph Lin, violin, Michael Katz, cello and the inimitable Bradley Brookshire on harpsichord for a celebration of the pure beauty and undeniable genius of the music of J. S. Bach. In addition to performing a selection of Bach’s instrumental sonatas -- masterful compositions that reveal new meaning with each encounter -- they will be joined by Glimmerglass Festival Young Artists Emilie Kealani, soprano, and Kyle Tingzon, countertenor, for performances of Bach’s beloved arias. 

Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis, flute

Tuesday, August 29 at 7pm at The Farmers’ Museum 

Hailed by the Boston Globe as “simply the best,” the Borromeo String Quartet returns to CSMF to perform Beethoven’s op. 127 as well as works by Amy Beach and Elena Alberga.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students under 18. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.




Recommended For You