News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Composers Concordance to Present TromBonafide in March

The performance will take place on Monday, March 3rd, 2025 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
Composers Concordance to Present TromBonafide in March Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, March 3rd, 2025 at 7pm at NUBLU, Composers Concordance will continue its 'Timbre Tantrum' series with a concert event entitled 'TromBonafide.' The program features three renowned trombonists: David Taylor, Dick Griffin, and Steve Swell, joined by the rhythm section of Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, and Damien Bassman - drums, to perform a set of new compositions.

LATEST NEWS

John Riddle Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at the Glimmerglass Festival
Kel Mitchell To Star In ANYTHING GOES at OFC Creations
Artist Kathleen Bolin IMMERSING HERSELF INTO THE LANDSCAPE On View At Pittsford Fine Art
Sandra Bernhard's SHAPES & FORMS 2025 Tour Dates Revealed

Featured on the program are the premieres of Gene Pritsker's 'Tête-à-tête', Dan Cooper's 'Cabfare for the Ramen Fan,' 'Am I Not Here?' by Stephanie Susberich, and 'Three Bones and a Bop' by Steve Swell. Plus music by Seth Boustead, Dick Griffin, Dave Soldier, and David Taylor.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

TromBonafide

Continuing the 'Timbre Tantrum' Series -

Three Great Trombonists Plus Rhythm Section

Perform a Set of New Music.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos