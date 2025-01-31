Composers Concordance to Present TromBonafide in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, March 3rd, 2025 at 7pm at NUBLU, Composers Concordance will continue its 'Timbre Tantrum' series with a concert event entitled 'TromBonafide.' The program features three renowned trombonists: David Taylor, Dick Griffin, and Steve Swell, joined by the rhythm section of Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jose Moura - bass, and Damien Bassman - drums, to perform a set of new compositions.

Featured on the program are the premieres of Gene Pritsker's 'Tête-à-tête', Dan Cooper's 'Cabfare for the Ramen Fan,' 'Am I Not Here?' by Stephanie Susberich, and 'Three Bones and a Bop' by Steve Swell. Plus music by Seth Boustead, Dick Griffin, Dave Soldier, and David Taylor.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

