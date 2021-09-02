Civic Ensemble Announces New Radio Play STEPPIN' INTO MY SHOES

Civic Ensemble has announced a new play, developed for the radio, "Steppin' Into My Shoes," by the ReEntry Theatre program, in collaboration with College Initiative Upstate. Civic Ensemble Artistic Ensemble members Gabriella da Silva Carr and Julia Taylor co-direct this piece as the next event of the 2021 Season.

"Steppin' Into My Shoes" is a 3-part play based on oral history interviews that ReEntry and College Initiative members conducted with one another. They have collaborated over the last year to create this new play featuring stories about family, harm reduction, and hopes & dreams of people who have experienced incarceration.

"Once that pandemic hit, we were holding our weekly ReEntry sessions on Zoom, and wondered how we could use that format to tell stories. After conducting oral history interviews with each other last fall, we followed the audio format a step further, creating a play for the radio inspired by these narratives. The radio has the power to transcend barriers that might be in place to watch a play. We were excited about the format, and to challenge ourselves creatively in this form," reflects the play's co-director Julia Taylor.

CIU's Director Benay Rubenstein adds, "From conception to creation - 'Steppin' Into my Shoes' has been an uplifting and transformative experience for CIU students and ReEntry Peers who explored and documented their real life experiences. Our goal is to inform and open a healing dialogue within our community. I urge everyone to tune in and join the conversation!"

How to hear the play: Tune in live on WRFI on Sept 11, 18, and 25 at 3pm for a new episode each week. 88.1FM Ithaca, 91.9FM Watkins Glen, or online at www.wrfi.org.

The public is also invited to listen to the whole play at our live in-person Listening Party on September 25 at 1:30pm at the Cherry ArtSpace. After listening to the play, join us for a dialogue with the cast. The dialogue will also be broadcast live on WRFI. The event is FREE to all. Masks are required and audience size will be limited to allow for distancing.