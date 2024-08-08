Chenango River Theatre to Present PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chenango River Theatre will present Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin.

Paris, 1904. The Lapin Agile. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century, made all the more interesting by a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes.

Picasso features a bevy of returning CRT favorites, including Ryan Canavan (Lend Me a Tenor) as Picasso, Derek Emerson Powell (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) as Albert Einstein, Andréa Gregori (Tenor, Jekyll) as Germaine, Gillian Canavan (Men on Boats) as Suzanne, Brian Linden (Tenor, Jekyll) as Sagot, James Wetzel (Jekyll, The Craftsman, Taking Sides) as Gaston, and new incoming Artistic Director Drew Kahl (Tenor, Art, Ben Butler) as Freddy. Parker Howland and Dylan Perez make their CRT debuts as Schmendiman and The Visitor, respectively.

In addition to his copious film and TV credits, Steve Martin has written several plays and the Broadway musical Bright Star. Martin has been awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Kennedy Center Honors, the Academy Honorary Award, and Emmy award for Outstanding Writing, as well as multiple Outer Circle Critics, Grammy and Writer’s Guild of America Awards.

The show will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who previously staged Lend Me a Tenor and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for CRT.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile will be feature costume, lighting and scenic design from Barbara Kahl, Grant E. Merges and Curtis, respectively. New incoming Executive Director Paige K. Tripp stage manages.

On Friday, August 30th, there will be a post-show talkback with the Producing Artistic Director and members of the company.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile is Co-Produced by the Rich and Laura Doud and Dr. Gary Parker, DPT.

Running August 23 – September 8, tickets are $30 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

