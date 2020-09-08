Charles Gross To Perform TALES OF STOCKBRIDGE At Rochester Fringe Festival

The performance will be streamed between September 15- 26.

Charles Gross will perform "Tales Of Stockbridge" in the 2020 Rochester Fringe Festival. The performance will be streamed at https://rochesterfringe.com/tickets-and-shows/all-shows?keyword=tales%20of%20stockbridge between September 15- 26. Admission is free.

"Tales" begins with Gross's own very personal story (told to an original musical accompaniment) of a vacation he took in Stockbridge Mass. with his parents and siblings in 1966 and how he returned to the cottage they stayed in with his wife and children some 40 years later. In the show Gross expresses the hope that his tale will someday become the 2nd most famous story about the Town of Stockbridge. He then goes on to tell what undoubtedly is the most famous story about Stockbridge, Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant."

As Charles Gross is a frequent visitor to Rochester will there ever be a "Tales of Rochester?" "Perhaps" he replies. "Maybe I could perform it at the Tanglewood Festival in Stockbridge. "

Charles Gross performed his one man show, "How I Found and Affordable Apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Without Really Trying" Off Broadway at the 2019 United Solo Festival. He is the co-host (with Leslie (Hoban) Blake) of "Two On The Aisle," a show covering the New York Theatre and the upcoming "Critics Circle" also with Ms. Blake. Gross is the author of the Children's book "The Adventures of Kymgal, Car in the City."

