Cast & Creative Team Announced For INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 65th Anniversary Season – Into the Woods.

With excitement rising following their acclaimed production of EVITA, The REV eagerly steps into the whimsical, fractured world of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's timeless musical escapade, Into The Woods. As the iconic storybook characters each pursue their wish, the twists and turns in their journeys bring about wildly unexpected results. Into the Woods is at once enchanting and endearing – a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility and the stories we tell our children.

In addition to previously announced Vicki Lewis as the Witch, the cast of Into the Woods includes, in alphabetical order: Joanne Baum (REV: Working, Neurosis, and Les Miserables; Broadway and Nat'l tour: Bells Are Ringing, Les Miserables and Cats) as Jack's Mother, Jodi Bluestein (REV: Parade, South Pacific, Hunchback of Notre Dame; Regional/NY: Cats, Oliver!, LaChiusa's The Wild Party, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Rapunzel, Christopher Carl­ (Broadway: Mamma Mia, South Pacific, Tarzan, Nat'l Tour: Phantom, Sound of Music, Camelot. REV: South Pacific, 42nd Street, Les Miserables) as the Narrator / Mysterious Man, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway: Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde, Hairspray; Nat'l Tour: Kinky Boots, Elf, REV: Loch Ness) as the Baker's Wife, Dexter Conlin (Regional: Godspell, The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Ithaca Shakes) as Jack, Noah Robert Detar (Professional Debut) as Storyteller, Shane Donovan (Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger; Nat'l Tour: American Variety Bang, Cinderella Rock; Regional: Papermill Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, The REV, Arkansas Rep) as Rapunzel's Prince, CJ Eldred (First Nat'l Tour: Book Of Mormon; Off Broadway: Rock Of Ages, Desperate Measures, Claudio Quest; Regional: Sex With Strangers, South Pacific, Billy Elliot) as Cinderella's Prince / Wolf, Caelie Scott Flanagan (REV: Hunchback; Regional: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On!, and Blythe Spirit at Majestic Theatre) as Cinderella, Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas; REV: Parade, The REV Concert) as the Baker, Kendyl Ito (Nat'l tour: Waitress, Matilda) as Little Red Riding Hood, Lilli Komurek (REV: State Fair, Hunchback, Footloose, and Grand Hotel; Regional: Our Town at Syracuse Stage, Medea, and The Picture of Oscar Wilde) as Florinda, Jaden Tai Martinez (Regional: Evita at The REV, Swing! at Boston Conservatory) as Steward, Rudy Martinez (Regional: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Oceanside Theatre Co., Welk Theatre, North Coast Repertory) as Cinderella's Father, Ava Massaro (Regional: Sister Act at Geva Theatre) as Storyteller, Mel Mehrabian (TV/Film: “The Chosen,” “This is Us,” The Quest; REV: Evita) as Lucinda, Cathleen O'Brien (Nat'l/Internat'l Tours: Camelot, Titanic, Into the Woods, The Sound of Music, 42nd Street) as Cinderella's Mother / Granny / The Giant, and Crystal Sha'Nae (REV: Catch Me If You Can, Ain't Misbehavin', Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Parade; 1st Nat'l Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Off-Broadway: Dogman: The Musical) as Cinderella's Stepmother. Understudies for the production are Kyle Adkins, Carmella Manapat, and Harrison Sakai.

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, is the Director/Choreographer. He is joined by Music Director Jeff Theiss and Associate Musical Director Alex Gutierrez.

Into the Woods features scenic design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec (REV: Evita, State Fair, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, South Pacific, 42nd Street, Footloose; Chicago: The Little Mermaid and Les Miserables at The Paramount-Aurora; Deathtrap at Drury Lane; Ragtime at Marriott Theatre) and Milo Bue (As associate: Evita, Hunchback, State Fair at The REV; Beauty and the Beast at Paramount Theatre; The King's Speech National Tour) lighting design by José Santiago (REV: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, Footloose, 42nd Street, Parade, Evita; Paramount-Aurora: Sound of Music, Dreamgirls; North Shore: The Bodyguard, Sunset Boulevard), costume design by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Evita, Catch Me If You Can, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, State Fair, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), and hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: Wicked, Into The Woods, Victor/Victoria, Copenhagen, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting It Together, and many more; REV: State Fair, Footloose, 42nd Street, Loch Ness, South Pacific, Grand Hotel, Grease, Beehive, Anne of Green Gables, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys & Dolls, Parade). Sound design is by Daniel Lundberg (as Broadway Associate or Sound Engineer: POTUS, Paradise Square, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, An American in Paris). The Production Stage Manager is Laura Jane Collins, with assistant stage managers Emma Power and Morgan Benford, and John Lacson Malley as the stage management intern.

Into the Woods runs from July 5 – July 25 with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785 or 1-800-457-8897.

