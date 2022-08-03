Cast And Creatives Announced for Rodgers & Hammerstein's STATE FAIR at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the third production of its 2022 Season - Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair.

Set against the colorful backdrop of an American heartland tradition, State Fair travels with the Frake family as they leave behind the routine of the farm for three days of adventure at the annual Iowa State Fair.

Featuring beloved songs from the R&H catalog and an Academy Award-winning score, plus spectacular choreography and an endearing coming-of-age story, State Fair is a nostalgic kind of warm-hearted family entertainment only Rodgers & Hammerstein could deliver!

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "The first American State Fair ever held was right here in Syracuse - in 1841 - and continues, to this very day, as a beloved recurring pastime. We're proud to celebrate this American tradition in our flagship venue -- the historic and beloved Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. Set in Iowa in 1946, this fresh, new production will capture the bounty, pride and promise of a country on the brink of its next great transformation. As we continue celebrating community, togetherness and inclusivity, State Fair is the perfect vehicle in the perfect venue. Get your tickets now - because they are going like hotcakes!"

State Fair is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. He is joined by choreographer, Marc Kimelman (Broadway Associate: Jagged Little Pill, A Bronx Tale, Jesus Christ Superstar; Nat'l Tour: Saturday Night Fever; Regional: Billy Elliot at Goodspeed, The Wizard of Oz at Theater by the Sea) who makes his REV debut. Alexander Tom (Off-Broadway Associate: Love & Yogurt; Nat'l Tour Associate: Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas) also makes his REV debut as Musical Director. Local musician and teacher, Dan Mullarney, serves as Assistant Musical Director. Elle May Patterson returns as Assistant Choreographer. The Production Stage Manager is Kent James Collins.

The principal cast of State Fair includes: Martin Sola (Broadway: On Your Feet, The King and I, Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème) as Abel Frake, Kim Sava (Broadway: Beetlejuice; 1st Nat'l Tour: Matilda; Regional: Annie at Papermill) as Emily Arden, Anne Wechsler (Off-Broadway: No Strings and A Recluse and His Guest; Regional: Biloxi Blues at Act 2, Merrily We Roll Along at Astoria Performing Arts Center) as Margy Frake, Crissy Guerrero (In The Heights at La Mirada & Dallas Theater Center; American Mariachi at South Coast Rep) as Melissa Frake, J Savage (Off-Broadway: Seesaw; Regional: Footloose at The Muny/The Kennedy Center and Something Rotten at Sacramento Music Circus) as Pat Gilbert, and Jackson Goad as Wayne Frake. Vivian Holton and Adeline Morey will share the role of Violet.

The cast will also feature Lauren Alagna, Alicia Babin, Sierra Lai Barnett, Alyxandria Batty-Rivera, Cydney Clark, Claire Fossey, James Francis, Nigel Jamal Hall, Ian Hayes, Arjaye Johnson, Lilli Komurek, Emily Larger, Jay Owens, Tommy Pintado-Gedrich, Sarah Santos, Cooper Stanton, Tommy Sutter, Dan Teixeira, Brian Veith, Kyle Yampiro, and Cullen Zeno.

State Fair features scenic design by Jeffrey Kmiec (REV: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, South Pacific, 42nd Street, Footloose; Chicago: The Little Mermaid and Les Miserables at The Paramount-Aurora; Deathtrap at Drury Lane; Ragtime at Marriott Theatre;), Lighting design by Jamie Roderick (Off-Broadway: ¡Americano!, Disney's Winnie The Pooh, Emojiland, Midnight at the Never Get, Mrs. Warren's Profession, The Woodsman), Costume design is by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), hair and makeup design by resident REV designer, Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: Wicked, Into The Woods, Victor/Victoria, Copenhagen, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting It Together, and many more) and sound design by Daniel Lundberg (as Broadway Associate or Sound Engineer: POTUS, Paradise Square, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, An American in Paris). Milo Bue serves as Associate Scenic Designer.

State Fair runs from August 17 - September 6 with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, August 20th at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897. Please note: some performances are already sold out and ticket availability is increasingly limited.

Remaining 2022 Season Dates:

State Fair: August 17 - September 6

Ain't Misbehavin' - September 21 - October 11

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.