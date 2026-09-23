Caramoor Will Feature Classical Concerts Featuring Iestyn Davies, Jonathan Biss, and More

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Caramoor, a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY, continues its intimate 2026-2027 Rosen House Concert Series with two October performances plus a very special installment of Conversations at Caramoor in November. Celebrated British countertenor Iestyn Davies and harpist Oliver Wass perform on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm and renowned pianist Jonathan Biss performs on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00pm, as part of the Rosen House Concert Series. On Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 3:00pm, countertenor and author Anthony Roth Costanzo will speak about his new book, Countertenor (Farrar, Straus, Giroux, October 27, 2026) as part of the Conversations at Caramoor series. All three events take place in the Music Room at the Rosen House.

Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May, held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same living room salon setting where the Rosens once entertained their many friends. The estate's gardens and grounds are also open year round to visitors, free of charge, for picnicking and walking daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Countertenor Iestyn Davies is known for his vocal beauty and technical dexterity. An esteemed Handelian, he is a GRAMMY-winner and recipient of multiple Gramophone awards, with appearances at The Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, and Carnegie Hall. He earned an Olivier Award nomination for his performance in the play Farinelli and the King in London and New York. In 2022, Davies appeared with lutenist Thomas Dunford in the Music Room, and on October 18 he returns to Caramoor with Oliver Wass, the first harpist ever to win the prestigious Guildhall Gold Medal, for a recital that includes Dowland's Flow My Tears; In Darkness Let Me Dwell; Now, O Now I Needs Must Part; Say Love if Ever Thou Didst Find; Time Stands Still; Can She Excuse My Wrongs; and My Thoughts Are Wing'd With Hopes; Purcell's “Strike the viol, touch the lute” from Come, ye sons of art, away, Handel's “Sento Amor” from Partenope and “Oh Lord Whose Mercies Numberless” from Saul; Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice Cantata (arranged by Davies), selections from J.S. Bach's French Suite No.3 BWV 814; Mozart's Rondo Alla Turka; Monteverdi's Laudate Dominum in sanctis eius SV287; and Trabaci's Toccata Seconda and Ligature per l'arpa.

Pianist Jonathan Biss is recognized globally for his impeccable taste and formidable technique. He has appeared as a soloist with the foremost ensembles of the world, including the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonics, the Boston Symphony, and the Royal Concertgebouw. Biss is particularly renowned for his deep engagement with the music of Beethoven. An alum of the Evnin Rising Stars program, he has a rich history with Caramoor, performing many times over the years and last appearing with the Orchestra of St. Luke's in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 during the 2019 Summer Season. He has recorded the complete piano sonatas of the composer, created a widely viewed Coursera lecture series, spearheaded the Beethoven/5 commissioning project, and is the author of the acclaimed book Unquiet: My Life with Beethoven. Beyond his extensive touring and advocacy for newly commissioned works, Biss serves as the Co-Artistic Director of the Marlboro Music School and Festival. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times and the recipient of numerous prestigious honors, including the Leonard Bernstein Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and a Gilmore Young Artist Award. At Caramoor on October 25, he will present his program Words Fail! featuring selections from Mendelssohn's Songs Without Words, Janáček's “Words Fail!” from On the Overgrown Path, Kurtág's “Quiet talk with the Devil” and “Silence” from Játékok, Amy Beth Kirsten's (speak to me), and Schumann's Variations on an Original Theme and Fantasy in C Major, Op. 17.

Anthony Roth Costanzo, one of today's leading opera singers, will celebrate his debut book, Countertenor (Farrar, Strauss, Giroux, October 27, 2026), with a talk at Caramoor on November 8. Part memoir, part cultural history, the book traces the countertenor voice from its origins in the castrati of the baroque era to its singular place in opera today, exploring how this extraordinary range continues to challenge our ideas of gender, identity, and sound itself. With the same wit and vitality that define his performances, Costanzo reflects on his own path as a singer, producer, and curator shaping the future of the art form. This is a rare opportunity to hear one of opera's most compelling voices speak candidly about the instrument that made his career. Copies of Countertenor will be available for purchase, with a book signing to follow the talk.

Beyond the Music: Yoga, Teas, Talks, & More

Caramoor has expanded its slate of community and family programming to include tours, teas, yoga, and more, giving visitors a wide variety of ways to experience this unique setting in addition to its world-class concerts. Caramoor offers Rosen House Signature Tours on Fridays and Saturdays, inviting visitors to explore the historic Rosen House through a docent-led experience which shares the stories behind the House's carefully assembled treasures. Caramoor will also continue its popular Afternoon Teas, offering a variety of tea sandwiches, scones with crème fraîche and preserves, delicious desserts, and a selection of fragrant teas. Tea is served in the Music Room, a unique opportunity to relax with friends and family in a breathtaking historic setting. In addition, Caramoor invites the community to unwind and restore in a serene setting with Sunset Yoga in the Sunken Garden in September and Yoga in the Music Room in January. This special yoga series is designed to nurture both body and mind. Each session offers a gentle, mindful practice led by an experienced instructor, with an emphasis on breath, alignment, and presence. Caramoor also offers family activities in all seasons, including making Halloween treats and winter wreaths during Halloween Dessert Decorating Kids Cooking Class and Winter Wreath-Making for Families. Caramoor also offers Rosen House Studio Nights: Art and Aperitifs for adults on select Wednesday evenings, with themes including ceramic tile painting, stained glass mosaics, and jewelry design.

New this season, Caramoor is teaming up with Juilliard Extension to offer six classes that give audiences the opportunity to dive deeper into the themes presented on stage throughout the Rosen House Concert Series and Summer Season. Participants will learn from acclaimed professors and lecturers and engage in thoughtful discussion with fellow music lovers. Topics include Beethoven to Bartók: The Expanding World of Chamber Music; The String Quartet Across Three Centuries; Music, Faith, and Power in the Baroque World; and more. Classes can be taken individually or as an entire series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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