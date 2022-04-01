Capital Repertory Theatre Presents THE TRUE, The Story Of The Powerhouse Confidant Behind Albany's Democratic Machine 

The True, an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics, will open on Tuesday April 5, 2022, at Capital Repertory Theatre (251 North Pearl Street) with previews starting on Friday, April 1 and running through Sunday, April 24.

Written by Sharr White, The True is about the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine Dorothea "Polly" Noonan. Politics is personal for Noonan, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II, is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The production is directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, Producing Artistic Director at theREP.

Set in Albany, NY in 1977, The True tells the story of Dorothea "Polly" Noonan and her real-life relationship with Erastus Corning II, the Mayor of Albany for over forty years. In the play, we witness the rift between the sassy and candid Noonan and the hard and steadfast Corning during the upcoming primary election. He suddenly decides to no longer associate with his closest political advisor and confidant due to some romantic rumors surrounding the two of them. Noonan doesn't take that decision lightly, and against all guidance does whatever it takes to not only win back her job and the election, but her relationship with Corning.

New to theREP and leading the charge as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan is Antoinette Lavecchia, a Broadway veteran with ample TV credits under her belt, LaVecchia recently starred in the reboot of the popular TV show Mad About You. The role of Erastus Corning II will be played by Michael Pemberton, a relatively recent resident of the Greater Capital Region, who is also no stranger to the silver screen. You may recall Pemberton from hit shows such as The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Madam Secretary, The Punisher, and many more.

Additional cast members include some of theREP's favorites! Kevin McGuire, a Broadway vet and Associate Artist at theREP, will be playing the head of Albany's Democratic Party, Charlie Ryan. McGuire was last seen on theREP's boards in The Irish and How They Got That Way. Wynn Harmon, who has been in several shows at theREP, including Race, Taming of the Shrew and It's a Wonderful Life: Live from WVRL Radio, as well as originating the role of Edgar Allan Poe for theREP's On-the-Go! in-school touring production of Pure Poe, will be playing the role of Peter Noonan, Polly's husband. David Kenner, last seen in theREP's production of Shakespeare in Love, will be playing the politician who runs against Corning in the '77 primary, Howard "Howie" Nolan. And Associate Artist Yvonne Perry, last seen in theREP's production of Red Maple, will play Betty Corning, Erastus' wife.

Rounding out the cast, playing the part of the young Democratic committeeman, Bill McCormack, is Jack Mastrianni. Mastrianni is an Albany native that audiences may remember from theREP's 2010 production of A Christmas Story.

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill, the creative team includes veterans of theREP: scenic designer Roman Tatorowicz (Red and Man of La Mancha), lighting designer Devorah Kengmana (Lobby Hero), costume designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan (Blithe Spirit, Full Monty, and Christmas at Pemberley) with assistant costume designer Andrea Adamczyk and a newcomer, Chicago-based sound designer Sarah Putts.

Previews for The True take place April 1- April 3. Opening night is Tuesday, April 5. Regular performances continue through Sunday, April 24. Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday - with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets range from $22-$57. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org.