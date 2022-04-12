Capital Repertory Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

Proctors Collaborative has announced the next shows coming to Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. The annual Proctors Collaborative announcement was held online via the Capital Repertory Theatre Facebook page. Each hour, host Tamani Wooley from Spectrum News was joined by theREP Producing Artistic Director, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill to announce a different show coming to theREP this upcoming season.

Proctors Collaborative is excited to share its second full year of programming at theREP's new state-of the-art facility at 251 North Pearl Street, Albany.

The 2022-2023 season at theREP starts with a familiar character in a not-so-familiar way, with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors co-written by one of theREP's amazing Associate Artists, Gordon Greenberg, appropriately timed in October 2022.

Each subscription to theREP includes a crossover show at Proctors in Schenectady. This year, that show is a Broadway classic, Hairspray. Subscribers will also enjoy the world premiere of the 10th Anniversary NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner Secret Hour from 2021, along with Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, followed by Honky Tonk Angels featuring 30 of your favorite country songs straight outta Nashville.

"With the announcement of our 22-23 season, I feel like we are really back, with a selection of plays and musicals that span 500 years of great theatre! It's exhilarating to be able to give our audiences a full season with depth and variety -- including Shakespeare's audacious tale of identity mix-ups, a new very funny adaptation of a classic thriller, a provocative world premiere by an up-and-coming female playwright and a joyful celebration of classic country music," says Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, theREP's Producing Artistic Director.

"Our audiences are back too, loving our new theatre, where every seat is great and you really feel like you're part of the story on stage."

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Capital Repertory Theatre season go on sale Wednesday, April 13 and area??availablea??through the Box Office at Proctors,a??in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

2022-2023 Season at theREP

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Sept. 30- Oct. 23, 2022

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and the 39 Steps? That's just what happens in this lightning fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick change magical romp. Famed female vampire hunter, Jean Van Helsing, and her motley company chase Count Dracula from the English Countryside to Transylvania to "other frightening places," including the Capital Region. Their antics, complete with loads of local and pop references, brim with enough tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill your cup of giggles.

theREP's Associate Artist, Gordon Greenberg and co-author, Steve Rosen, have brought their brand of zaniness to other literary classics, including Ebenezer's Big Christmas Show, based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for The Old Globe and Bucks County Playhouse, The Secret of My Success for Chicago's Paramount Theatre and Crime and Punishment: A Comedy, now being developed at The Old Globe. Greenberg, who has directed eleven productions for theREP, also directed the acclaimed Olivier-Award nominated production of Guys and Dolls on London's West End and co-wrote and directed Holiday Inn on Broadway.

Hairspray (at Proctors)

Dec. 6-11, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat,"

The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from RuPaul's Drag Race) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle.

Secret Hour by Jenny Stafford, World Premiere

Jan. 27 - Feb. 19, 2023

Is a lie always a lie? Can it be a defense against hurting another person? Can it be a means to ensure the greater good? Married couple, Kate and Ben, she a work-alcoholic ethics professor and he an unemployed programmer, have invented the perfect game for getting to the truth and nothing but the truth. "Secret hour" is their time to share only the truth and no lies. When an automobile accident unexpectedly reveals Kate's deepest and darkest secret, her marriage spins out of control. Jenny Stafford's play, winner of the 2021 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit, is a delicious adult puzzle about sex, lies and the games we play to keep life moving along on cruise control and what happens when the forces of the universe--or at least human nature-- make sure we take the wheel and keep our eyes on the very bumpy road ahead!

Jenny Stafford is an award-winning book writer, lyricist and playwright whose works have been heard on Broadway, regionally, and internationally. Her work has been featured at the Lincoln Center Songbook Series (The Lyrics of Jennifer Stafford), Prospect Theatre Company, The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Festival, Two Rivers Theatre, The National Alliance for Musical Theatre Songwriter Salon, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, 54 Below, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub and numerous other NYC venues, including multiple inclusions in William Finn's Ridiculously Talented concert series.

A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare

Apr. 14 - May 7, 2023

In a world where women are captured and married to the highest bidder, what are four unrequited young lovers to do on a Midsummer's night? Of course: run away into the dream-like arms of an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom, Quince and their friends presenting a play within a play. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on-hand to ensure that the gender-bending course of true love is anything but smooth and games of fantasy, love and dreams lead to transformation in Shakespeare's most beguiling comedy.

Honky Tonk Angels

July 14 - Aug. 20, 2023

Book by Ted Swindley, Music by country's greatest song writers

The creator of Always...Patsy Cline brings to life Honky Tonk Angels, a musical celebration of the female stars of country. This charming, foot-stompin' musical mixes 30 classic country tunes into a hilarious story about three gutsy gals who are determined to better their lives and follow their dreams to Nashville to become the Honky Tonk Angels. The all-hit song list includes I'll Fly Away, Stand by Your Man, 9 to 5, Coal Miner's Daughter, Ode to Billy Jo, These Boots Are Made for Walking, I Will Always Love You and Harper Valley PTA.