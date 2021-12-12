CHARTS & GRAPHICS Concert to be Performed This January

Charts & Graphics Concert will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Michiko Studios (149 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036). The show starts at 8PM and tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here. There will also be a Live Stream as well as a Facebook option to watch as well.

Composers for the production include Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jin Hee Han, Arthur Kampela, Daniel Kelly, Mark Kostabi, Michael Poast, Gene Pritsker, David Rothenberg, Will Rowe, William Schimmel, Zach Seely, and Ann Warren. With performances by William Schimmel (accordion), Gene Pritsker (guitar), David Rothenberg (clarinet), Dennis Bathory-Kitsz (bass recorder), Mark Kostabi (piano), Daniel Kelly (piano), Jihwon Na (cello), Melissa Slocum (bass), and Tommy Campbell (drums).

Staying in rotation for 37 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

All in-person attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.