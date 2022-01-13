CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY TOUR Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Renown drummer Carl Palmer brings his Emerson, Lake & Palmer Legacy Tour to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on February 11 at 8pm.

Tickets range from $39 - $69 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. Effective December 13, 2021, NYS Guidelines require that all patrons must wear an appropriate face covering/mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in any indoor public place, unless unable to medically tolerate a face covering/mask. This requirement shall be in effect until February 1, 2022 and is subject to change at any notice. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

After his successful Fall 2021 Tour, legendary drummer and musician, Carl Palmer returns to the US with his second round of live shows since 2019. The show, which will feature only Palmer and his band, continue the acclaimed musician's return to live performances since the onset of the pandemic.

"Our Fall 2021 tour was first time since the pandemic hit that we were able to be together and perform," said Palmer. "The response was remarkable and proved to us that live music was in great demand once again. The band and myself cannot wait to get out there once again for the Winter tour."

The multi-media show consists of ELP's best loved material performed to original artistic film clips and archival footage spanning ELP's career. In addition to Palmer, the band features Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and vocals; and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass and Chapman stick. Carl will even take the microphone to sing "Benny The Bouncer!"

Carl Palmer, who was voted by ROLLING STONE as one of the 10 Greatest Drummers of All Time, is a founding member of both EMERSON LAKE & PALMER and ASIA. Since he began in the business in the 1960s Carl Palmer has sold over 50 million records. In 2011 he began working with a three piece power trio; guitar, bass and drums. In 2019, the group added vocals from guitarist Bielatowicz and Palmer.

"These dates are part of a three year drive to promote ELP's 50th Anniversary and beyond," says Palmer, its sole surviving member. The celebration period also includes the recent release of a limited edition expansive biography of the band; a new Palmer art collection based on the five main ELP studio albums; a documentary; KARN EVIL 9, a major Hollywood film (now in development with Radar Pictures) and a special tour announcement that will reunite Palmer in performance with the late Emerson & Lake through modern technology. Explains Palmer: "There are many special celebrations of ELP that we will explain in detail in the near future. Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends!"

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org. ﻿For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.